Children in city take to learning abacus in a big way

Abacus is the new creative pastime for a lot of children. Educationists are encouraging children to take to it in a big way because it keeps the brain active and helps them develop good speed in calculation and response.

Metrolife spoke to a few abacus trainers in the city about their teaching methodology and how it helps sharpen the calculation skills

Ignites an interest in learning

On how children calculate using the abacus, Sathya Sunil, an educationist, says,” Children use an instrument called abacus made of coloured beads that has digits.

These beads run in their mind and help them solve mathematical problems.”

She says that this way of learning mathematical formulas is simple and completely different from what is taught in school. She adds that children that taught to subtract, multiply, divide, and perform other mathematical operations using abacus.

The complexity of problems is gradually increased as the child progresses. Children are taught up to 10 levels, comprising six basic and four advanced levels.

She feels the best age for children to get started on abacus is between 5 and 12 years. “Children between 9 and 12 would have already been exposed to tougher numerical calculations and those below 9 years will be taught from basics,” she says.

Shobha Harsha, another abacus teacher at an institute in Basavanagudi , says,” It takes two-and-a-half years for children to complete an eight-level course.”

She adds that around 250 children between 5 and 12 years from their branch are getting trained virtually.

Jaya Santhoshini Bai, Karnataka State Master Franchisee of UCMAS Abacus, says,” Owing to Covid-19, since April 2020, we have been conducting online classes. We focus on every student without any problem.”

UCMAS uses 12 terms or levels and trains around 10,000 children between 4 and 13 years across the state and more than a lakh children across the country.

Why train in abacus?

“Children will avoid using pen and paper for rough work during exams in schools. They will be able to solve even complex square and cube roots,” says Sathya Sunil.

She says abacus improves the accuracy, concentration, speed, and photographic memory of a child.

“Both sides of the brain develop as children use both hands for calculation. The left hand stimulates the right brain which improves creativity,” adds Sathya Sunil.

“ The brain gym exercises are designed for children to improve the coordination between both sides of the brain,” says Shobha Harsha.

She says children improve their grasping, listening, writing, and multi-tasking skills.

Parents and students love it

Abhishek Bharadwaj, who has bagged prizes in three national level abacus competitions, says that he was scared of mathematics before joining abacus, but things changed after he underwent training.

“I became confident, accurate, and picked up speed in solving mathematical calculations in school. The national-level competitions helped boost my competitive spirit,” he says.

Venkatesh Murthy, had has enrolled his son into abacus classes when he was in sixth grade, says,” The abacus training has contributed to my son’s exemplary performance in mathematics in his class 10 and 12 board exams. His quick solving ability also helped him secure a good rank in KCET and other competitive exams.”