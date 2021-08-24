City businessman chosen for Japanese award

P Narasimha Karanth of Bengaluru has been chosen for the Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation. The honour is given to individuals or organisations for their commitment in promoting the relationship between Japan and India, and it's a first for a Bengalurean.

A businessman, Karanth has played an active role in planning and implementing Indo-Japanese cultural and exchange events, and promoting Japanese companies in the state.

He is one of the founding members of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka, and he’s now serving as its honorary secretary. He was also instrumental in setting up the Dialogue and Monitoring Committee, and the Project Facilitation Committee in 2009 and 2014 respectively. These committees have been formed to resolve investment and operational issues faced by the Japanese businesses in Karnataka.