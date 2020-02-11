Class 10 student writes book to inspire peers

Class 10 student Arav Vashisht was inspired to write a book thanks to a simple question — what do you want to be when you grown up?

Although he has it all figured it out; the 15-year-old wants to be part of the Air Force or become a commercial pilot; he was tired that the options presented to him were cliched. He set out to write a book highlighting unconventional career options to inspire fellow teens to think beyond the mould of doctor, engineer and lawyer.

“At first I wanted to collect creative pieces of writing and art from my friends and weave a story out of it, but after reading the biography of K Radhakrishnan, the ex-chairman of ISRO I changed my direction,” he says.

The book, titled ‘Take the wheel, drive your passion’, took around eight months to complete.

“Because I’m in 10th, there were long periods of time when I couldn’t even touch the book due to academics. But with the support of my parents I was able to find a good balance,” he says.

The book is a collection of interviews from people who have excelled in alternative career fields. From animators and scientists to actors and start up CEOs, the book chronicles the challenges they faced and how they triumphed.

“Everyone I approached to do the interviews was open to the idea. At first it was presented as a question and answer format and after a round of editing, I changed it to a story format,” says Arav.

He hopes to continue writing but says he isn’t keen on taking it up professionally.