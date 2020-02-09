Collectors gather at scale model sale

In 2018, a few model car enthusiasts came together and formed the Beantown Model Collectors’ Club. On Sunday, the members of the club came together to host a scale model trade-meet as a way to allow budding enthusiasts to learn more about the culture, and to create a platform to buy, sell or exchange their models. The event was hosted at The Arts Village on St Marks Road. The first room of the studio was dedicated to models from the personal collection of the members of the club were set up. Here, one can find a wide range of models, such as Hoonigan Porsche, Jaguar XJ220 and the Mercedes-Benz 300 S.

For the uninitiated, scale models are miniature versions of cars made with great attention to detail. They are not toy cars, as collectors are quick to point out, and come in limited editions.

For example, on a table set up by Ajay Padmanabh that laregly featured Japanese model cars, was a Forrest Gump car. This particular model is called ‘green machine’ because of the colour of the wheel rims. Priced at Rs 3,000, he said that only a few cars in the production got coloured wheel rims, and that makes these rare.

There are many reasons why a model is considered rare. The cars are also deemed precious if a particular model is no longer around and if there is great detailing. It may also depend on the numbering of a unit in a series, say if it is piece number #100 of a 500-piece edition.

Aditya Menon, the president of the club, was selling a wide range of models from Hot Cars to Formula 1 cars, Wolkswagen Polo R WRC, the Batmobile and the Bugati Veyron 16.4 2005. However, the most expensive model in his collection is Tyrell P34, priced at Rs 37,000. It was signed by racing champion Jody David Scheckter. Why would he sell something of such value? “I have another one at home,” he says.

Navin R, who was mostly selling Hot Wheels cars, cleared almost half his table in only three hours. “I am selling them at MRP price. However, I am charging Rs 50 over the MRP for the older models, which have now become rare,” he says.

Shrinivas Karthika, who runs the Facebook page ‘SK Collectibles’, has a collection of over 7,000 models, and has a room dedicated for them. Muscle cars, he said, are his favourites. He had vehicles of pop culture fame such as the Ghost Rider Charger and the Beatles submarine. He exchanged one of his miniatures for a Hot Wheels Designer Dreamz vehicle set. “If someone has something I always wanted, I might exchange it for one or two things of the same value. Or, if the other person wants something which may not be of similar value, I might make the deal because I really want what he has to offer,” says Shrinivas.

While this meet was first of its kind, several members of this club have been collecting for over 30 years. For most of them, the interest in collecting first piqued when they were given cars as children. Many started collecting then, or came back to it at a later point. Michael Dias, for example, started collecting as a kid. He says he had a deal with his parents, wherein they would gift him one car a month. However, he gave up on the hobby later and only returned to it a few years ago. “I am selling a few out of my personal collection so I can go to Singapore and buy more cars,” he says. Where do they buy the models from? Online, by taking part in auctions. “Hunting for them can be time consuming. Unless I come across a model I want while I am out, I stick to buying online,” shares Michael.

While ordering from abroad, they also have to incur shipping charges and custom duties. All of these factors also play a role in how the models are priced. One of Michael’s highest priced items was a Ferrari F40, priced at Rs 9,500, which included travel and customs duty that he paid.

Some collectors are very particular about the boxes they come in. Some cars on at the event were still boxed and some weren’t.

Personal preference, most said. Rarer models, or ones with more detailing mostly remained sheltered. “Some collectors will judge the state of the box as well. If they have ridges or soft edges, they will not buy them,” Michael says.