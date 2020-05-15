Cooking out of the box

As per the estimates from the National Restaurant Association of India four out of 10 restaurants are likely shut permanently in the absence of a government bailout. Even though most restaurants have their delivery sections open, people are wary of eating outside food. According to RedSeer Consulting in the first two weeks of March, which was before the lockdown, food delivery orders declined 20 per cent and this drop is likely to increase. It might take a while before the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry fully recovers from the effects of the lockdown.

But many restaurateurs are trying to reinvent the way they run themselves, and the latest and most popular method seems to be through DIY (Do it yourself) meal kits. It helps customers enjoy a taste of their favourite dishes, and keeps the business running. These kits include all the ingredients necessary to make the dish along with the instructions to prepare it at home.

Italian route

Italian restaurant, Little Italy, is offering a kit via Swiggy or direct order from their outlets. Each kit has three and a half portions of pasta. It also includes sauces for two portions, the recipe, sachets of chilli flakes and oregano. They also provide a digital copy of how to make the pasta.

Price: Rs 799

Available: On Swiggy and their outlets at Indiranagar (9665534237), Sarjapur Road (9538695000), Sadashiv Nagar (8866711321) and Kalyan Nagar (7978584695)

Deli range

Smoke House Deli is offering DIY Deli, packages filled with fresh ingredients and recipes of some of their popular dishes. They offer a selection of mains and desserts and each kit serves two. Penne Arrabbiata Kit, Ol’ School Mac n Cheese Kit and Tomato Mascarpone Risotto Kit are some of the options available.

Price: Rs 150 onwards

Available: On Zomato and Swiggy.

Brew at home

Third Wave Coffee Roasters is running a unique campaign called #brewathome where customers can make coffee at home even with the absence of a coffee machine. They show a series of short videos of easy-to-make recipes that use commonly available household apparatus such as a tea strainer. You’ll have to boil a cup of water, remove from the heat and let it sit for a minute. Add 2-3 tablespoon of coarse ground coffee to the water, stir and let it steep for four minutes. Strain it using a regular tea strainer; add milk and sugar as per your liking.

Another video shows the recipe for iced latte. Pour chilled milk over a heap of ice in a tall glass. Swirl a 30 ml shot of coffee decoction over the milk, add sugar and stir for an iced latte.

Available: On Third Wave Coffee Roasters Instagram page

All for one

Chefkraft has DIY pizza kit, meal kit, sides kit and a pasta kit. With a few variety of options to choose from in each category, you will be spoilt for choice.

Price: 180 onwards

Available: On Swiggy