Cop’s first solo painting exhibition on beetles

A cop from Bengaluru Rural is hosting his first solo art exhibition, exclusively on beetles.

Varnam Narayanaswamy, assistant sub-inspector with Bengaluru Rural district police office, has put up around 200 paintings in an ongoing show titled ‘Jewel Beetle: Memories of a Bygone Era’. They are a mix of acrylic, pencil and watercolour paintings.

His tryst with beetles started seven years ago when he spotted jewel beetles — wood-boring insects in striking glossy colours — in his hometown Motaganahalli near Magadi. These are rare in cities and he felt that by painting these bugs he can help the urban residents appreciate nature.

His love for painting goes further back. He has studied at Kalamandir School of Arts in Bengaluru, worked alongside national and international artists, put up group shows, and experimented with different media.

Varnam went on to join the police forces but he never stopped painting. He starts his day by painting from 3 am to 7 am before leaving for his cop duty and gets back into his home studio as soon as he can. “Painting is like meditation” for him.

He wanted to hold a solo show much earlier but did not have the time and energy for it. Meanwhile, his artworks started piling up and storage became a challenge. So, on his friends’ advice, he has converted a part of the living room in his house into an art gallery, naming it The Varnam Gallery.

On view till July 7, 10.30 am-7 pm, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Contact: 99808 61016