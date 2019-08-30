Daddy specialises in heady cocktails

The first thing that strikes you is the huge seating space. Daddy, located on 12th Main in Indiranagar, is spread over the third floor and rooftop of a sprawling building and commands a spectacular view of the neighbourhood.

The third floor has a spinning bar, a unique concept that needs to be seen to be believed, a pub setup and kitschy decor. The rooftop seating has a more romantic ambience though there seems to be no protection if it rains.

First things first, they don’t skimp on the alcohol while making cocktails. The drinks are strong and flavourful, well-presented and come in a variety of options and prices. The menu is extensive and there is something for everyone.

The food is a mix of finger food and Continental, Asian and North Indian cuisines. We started off with the Hot and Sour Pot Soup, which perfectly complemented the chilly weather. One of my friends said it was a little too watery but the general consensus was that it is filling and flavourful.

Next came the Avocado Ceviche, a nicely balanced cold mix of Avocado, mango, red onion and chilli jam mayo; the burst of sweet and sour flavours in our mouth was a pleasant surprise.

The Pindi Chole Tacos make for a good quick bite but the salt and spice felt a little less. The Dal Makhani Kulcha is okay on its own but both the dips don’t go with it. Plus marks for the soft kulcha though. The Margherita Kulcha is another unique option for vegetarians.

Non-vegetarians must try the Whiskey Garlic Prawn, which, despite the strong sounding name, is quite subtle and pleasant. They can also opt for the Chicken Bao; the spiciness of the chicken is balanced with the sweetness of the bao and you aren’t left fanning your mouth afterwards.

The Chilli Oil Cream Cheese Dumpling was too mushy and full of cream for our liking. The Paneer Tikka Sampler had three types of paneer but everything tasted the same. The paneer was very soft and properly cooked though, it will go well with drinks. The Chutney Chicken Seekh was too salty and the chutney poured on top overpowered even the taste of the chicken filling. The Veg Sourdough Calzone Pizza cheered us up though. We didn’t have too much space for the main course but what we tried was quite decent.

In desserts, we tried the Salted Caramel and Chocolate and the Circle Tartlets — both were rich, not too sweet and highly satisfying.

A special shoutout to the prompt and courteous service.

Daddy is located at 963, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar.