Dharmasthala trust launches naturopathy hospital in city

The Dharmasthala Temple trust has opened a wellness and naturopathy centre in Bengaluru.

The Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Society (SDM) launched Kshemavana in Nelamangala over the weekend.

Spread over 20 acres, it can accommodate 400 guests in special rooms, deluxe suites, and cottages.

It will offer programmes lasting a weekend to up to two weeks. These combine naturopathy and minimal allopathy.

Therapy sessions are customised and designed on the five pillars of well-being — mind-body, sleep, nutritional, energy and gut medicine.

The centre is Vaastu-compliant. The Kurma block is designed like a turtle and is meant for yoga, meditation and for relaxing in a temperature-controlled pool.

The Nandi block has 25 therapy units.

The project is led by Shraddha Amit, daughter of Veerendra Heggade, (hereditary administrator of the Dharmasthala temple), Shreyas Heggade, project director at SDM group of institutions, and wellness consultant Narendra Shetty.

Details on kshemavana.com