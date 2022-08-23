Dharmasthala launches naturopathy hospital in city

Dharmasthala trust launches naturopathy hospital in city

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Society (SDM) launched Kshemavana in Nelamangala over the weekend

Anoushka Metrani
Anoushka Metrani, DHNS,
  • Aug 23 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 10:18 ist
The Kurma block is designed like a turtle and has a temperature-controlled pool.

The Dharmasthala Temple trust has opened a wellness and naturopathy centre in Bengaluru.

The Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Society (SDM) launched Kshemavana in Nelamangala over the weekend.

Spread over 20 acres, it can accommodate 400 guests in special rooms, deluxe suites, and cottages.

It will offer programmes lasting a weekend to up to two weeks. These combine naturopathy and minimal allopathy.

Therapy sessions are customised and designed on the five pillars of well-being — mind-body, sleep, nutritional, energy and gut medicine.

The centre is Vaastu-compliant. The Kurma block is designed like a turtle and is meant for yoga, meditation and for relaxing in a temperature-controlled pool.

The Nandi block has 25 therapy units.

The project is led by Shraddha Amit, daughter of Veerendra Heggade, (hereditary administrator of the Dharmasthala temple), Shreyas Heggade, project director at SDM group of institutions, and wellness consultant Narendra Shetty.

Details on kshemavana.com

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dharmastala
naturopathy

What's Brewing

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Climate impacts visible everywhere

Climate impacts visible everywhere

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 