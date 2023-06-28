Dip in demand for sheep this Bakrid 

With Bakrid just one day away, farmers in the city are worried about unsold stock. Compared to last year, the demand for sheep has seen a steep decline, they tell Metrolife. Syed Doulath, a butcher, sells sheep at the HBR Sheep Market during Bakrid every year to make some extra money. Compared to 2022, his sales have been down by 50% this year. “This time I’ve only sold sheep worth Rs 3 lakh. Last year, I made a total of Rs 6 lakh,” he says. He blames the low sales on the increase in demand for oxen. “Many people have gone back to their hometowns in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, where they can buy oxen for much cheaper,” he adds.

Farmers who’ve travelled to Bengaluru from across the state fear they might have to return with no profits. Shivanna, a farmer from Ballari, arrived four days ago with 200 sheep. “The Bengalureans prefer sheep to goats. Last year we sold over 150 sheep during Bakrid. So we came back with high hopes,” he says. So far, he has sold only 45. In an attempt to increase sales, he has brought down his prices. “I started at Rs 600 per kg and now have come down to Rs 500,” he adds. The standard rates across the city are Rs 550 per kg, and sheep weighing between 25 to 30 kg sell for approximately Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000. The fastest selling sheep are the ones from Amingad, say farmers.

Rahul P, owner of Sinchana Goat and Sheep Farm, has sold only 50 sheep this year, compared to 100 in 2022. “Normally the stock is over almost 15 days before Bakrid. Even the wholesale demand is low this time. As demand is less in the city centre, wholesalers are asking us to lower our prices,” he tells Metrolife. At his farm in Yelahanka, he breeds Rambouillet and Dorper sheep.

Farms in outskirts doing better

Samra Farms in Doddaballapur stocks sheep from Amingad in small and medium sizes — 25 kg to 50 kg . “We’re focusing on small budget customers and that business is fast moving. Out of the 160 sheep I had purchased, only 24 are left,” says Wali Ahmed Irfan, the owner. “Many families from the city travel to the outskirts for premium and organic sheep. They prefer not to go to the markets. Recently, I got over 15 customers from Bhartiya City,” he adds.

Another farmer in Doddaballapur has sold 230 sheep. “The sale is consistent with last year. There was only a dip during Covid. Business bounced back soon after and this year, we had many families from Bengaluru Urban driving up to buy sheep for Bakrid,” says the owner, Vijayakumar.