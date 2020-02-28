Directors on festival offerings

The directors, whose films are being screened at the 12th edition of BIFFes are thrilled that their films are being shown to a global audience. They hope it will inspired young filmmakers to take up filmmaking in a big way. Metrolife caught up with a few of them and asked them to share their thoughts on a host of topics.

Sandalwood doesn’t have too many women filmmakers but director Vijayalakshmi Singh, has through her work, shown that she is no less than her male counterparts when it comes to wielding the camera.

Her film ‘Yaanaa’ will be screened under the category of ‘Jury Recommendation Screening,’ at BIFFes. ‘Yaanaa’ is a Kannada title which means journey and in this context, the journey is one of self-discovery. “This is the debut film for three of my daughters. The subject is bold and is in keeping with the culture and ethos of an urban setting. In fact, my daughters helped me understand how youngsters think and took me through their preferences,” explains Vijayalakshmi. She says that she is glad that the film is being screened at such a prestigious film festival.

The director says that this was by far the most satisfying project for her because she has implemented everything that she has wanted to. “Films made around women are always projected in a dark and gloomy way. But here, we have a script that portrays the bright, colourful and positive side of women and life in general. It is a happy film and I am glad it is being shown at BIFFes,” Vijaylakshmi tells Metrolife.

When it comes to equality of male and female directors in cinema, Vijaylakshmi wonders why people still categorise the two when all that matters is good cinema. “It doesn’t matter whether a man or a woman is directing a film. The wok must speak for itself. The technicians may feel the change in approach to cinema but audience want only good cinema,” she explains.

She is also thrilled that Bollywood has a lot of young women taking on the mettle of assistant directors. “I hope more women join the film as directors and take on more serious roles. I wonder what’s stopping them?” she asks.

A tale of seeking revenge

Siddhartha Maadhyamika’s latest film, ‘Bhinna’ that was screened during the festival talks about two couples involved in an extra marital affair. Siddhartha is an actor, playwright, theatre director and voice over artist based in Bengaluru and primarily working in the Kannada Film and Theatre mediums since 2007.

He essays the role of the husband of one of the two couples. The story opens with his wife Kaveri learning about his extra marital affair. “The film opens with one of two couples showing extreme emotions. There’s anger, grief, sense of loss and a thought of seeking revenge. It pains Kaveri to see her husband involved with another woman. In a fit of rage, Kaveri starts an affair with the husband of the same woman her husband is involved with. She sets out to seek revenge,” says Siddhartha, who feels the film is relevant to today’s conditions.

She sets out to destroy not only their lives but that of their extended families and everybody who is involved with them. “You will feel the anger, pain and trauma of a woman who feels that she has lost everything. The concluding scene in the film shows the husband standing behind a gate which resembles a jail of sorts which is a metaphorical reference to being caught in a state of guilt and regret. And the woman(Kaveri) who stands outside the gate is seen walking away from him which is akin to her walking into a sense of freedom,” adds Siddhartha.

When pain takes over

Debutant director Siddharth Tripathy’s feature film, ‘A Dog and His Man’ that was screened during the 12th edition of BIFFes was appreciated for the way the director handled the emotions between a man and his dog. The film is made in the backdrop of a mining company that has issued an eviction notice to people of that area and caught in this is a man and his dog.

Siddharth says “This is a film about pain and the misery a man and his dog undergo after the notice is served. The pain of leaving one’s homeland, the pain of people who stay alone after being abandoned by their own people and the villagers forms the heart of the story. This man’s only companion is his dog. The story is about the last night that he spends with his dog and what emotions cross his mind.” The man experiences extreme hunger because he has no food left, feels a sense of disillusionment and loss. “He suddenly gets a feeling that his dog is going to die and doesn’t want his dog to die in an alien land,” he explains.

The film indirectly make references to the current tension-ridden political climate. “There are two types of people in society- the dominant and the submissive. I am focussing on the submissive who do not have a sense of history and experience pain and fear. My story, sound, design and narrated is tweaked to portray these emotions,” says Siddharth. The film has metaphorically talked about people who are forced to leave their land of origin.

He also feels that some stories cannot be told just using people. “There are certain emotions that only animals can capture and express well. This story required an animal and its presence lends a lot of strength to the script,” says Siddharth.