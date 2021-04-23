DIY haircut adventures during the pandemic

With the closure of salons and barbershops during the lockdown, people turned to DIY hairstyling. From Cristiano Ronaldo getting a cut from his girlfriend to actor Anushka Sharma giving Virat Kohli a fresh new look with a pair of kitchen scissors, the videos have inspired many to getting a haircut done at home. Metrolife spoke to people who have been styling their own hair and that of the others during the pandemic.

Ishika Latwal, BBA student, says that working on her best friend’s hair was a fun-filled experience as it turned out to be better than what they had imagined. “My friend wanted a bob cut with bangs. I was nervous at first, but overall, it was a great experience. I would have never imagined doing it if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” she says.

When you are getting a haircut at home, you are not just saving money, it also becomes a learning experience, believes Ishika. “People with anxiety issues often fail to explain what they want to the stylist, but it's easier expressing yourself to someone you are comfortable with,” she says.

Two-minute YouTube videos come in handy. “You can’t always guarantee how it’s going to turn out. If you go short and it hasn’t been cut well, it is going to take a long time to grow back,” she adds.

Aditya Behera, MSc student, says that he had no option but to cut his own hair. Now, he does it better than a hairdresser. “Giving myself a haircut is therapeutic and satisfactory. Moreover, it’s better than leaving it to someone to mess it up,” he says.

“A pair of scissors and a trimmer are enough to groom yourself. You can’t always experiment with different hairstyles, and if you’re someone who likes changes, you may get bored with what you have to offer yourself,” he adds.

Athul Murali, an engineering student, says ensuring you have set the trimmer on the right level is most important. “I had to go bald after messing up my haircut. Nonetheless, since no one was going to see me apart from my family members, it did not bother me very much,” he says.

“I live-streamed the entire process to my friends. We had a good laugh. Going bald helped me beat the heat and I have learned to carry the style with ease now,” he adds.