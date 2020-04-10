Don’t panic. Here’s what to expect if pregnant during Covid-19 crisis

Pregnancy can be an overwhelming experience for many. It is nine months of physical and hormonal changes. And this year, pregnant women also have to worry about COVID-19, a virus that can affect a person’s lungs and airways.

Many expectant mothers are worried about themselves and their babies. To answer often-asked questions about pregnancy and the new coronavirus, Metrolife spoke to a few experts.

However, do remember, recommendations and guidelines will continue to change as we learn more about this illness.

Pregnancy and risk of contracting Covid-19

Viruses affect pregnant women in more complicated ways than with others. However, this virus seems to be affecting pregnant and non-pregnant women alike. “In case of H1N1 for example, a pregnant woman who has been infected will fare much worse than a non-pregnant woman. This is why we recommend flu vaccines to expectant mothers. However, in case of Covid-19, so far, pregnancy does not seem to be a risk factor,” says Dr Prathima Reddy, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital.

There is no evidence that pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 says Dr Soumya Lakshmi, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital. “They are mostly healthy young adults. Majority of pregnant women are expected to have only mild to moderate flu-like symptoms,” she says.

Precautions to be taken

“They should adhere to social distancing guidelines as much as possible, even with family members who do step out. Maintain hygiene by regular hand washing and using sanitiser. Stay in contact with the doctor over calls and texts. Visit the hospital only when it’s necessary,” advises Dr Lakshmi.

Following personal hygiene and practicing caution can go a long way. Use gloves to touch all metal surfaces,or even door handles and avoid contact with anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, says Rohit Shelatkar, VP, Vitabiotics/Meyer Organics Ltd. “Pregnant women in their third trimester must be particularly careful about social distancing and reducing any contact with others, except those in their house,” he adds.

On experiencing symptoms

Visit the nearest designated flu clinic immediately, says Dr Reddy. “Follow their advice on the matter to the T.”

Dr Chitra S, senior consultant - obstetrics and gynaecology, Sakra World Hospital, says that pregnant women who have been around someone who has tested positive should stay at home and follow the self-isolation protocol as per the government advisory if they do not have any symptoms. “General guidelines are to stay at home, not to allow visitors, use separate utensils and crockery and follow social distancing. If one experiences symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, she should inform the hospital, and they will guide her,” she says.

Opting for alternate birth plans

While it is understandable that women are feeling stressed and anxious about giving birth during this pandemic, doctors seem to agree that home birth is not a safe alternative. “How do you know that the person who is going to assist with birth is not carrying the virus themselves? There are many asymptomatic carriers,” says Dr Reddy. Unlike abroad, home delivery procedures are not as popular yet, which means there would not be as many reliable and qualified people who can assist, she adds.

“Women need continuous care and monitoring during labour. Maternity services are working round the clock to ensure adequate staffing to deal with emergencies,” reasons Dr Chitra.

Maternity units are usually separate from medical wards and the ICU. “The maternity unit staff are people who are trained separately, which gives them an exclusivity that other specialities don’t. They will not be involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” assures Dr Reddy.

Risks involved in routine checkups

“Tele-consultations and video calls can replace routine check-ups. Avoid hospital visits unless absolutely necessary. High-risk patients, of course, who need to be constantly monitored will have to make visits. Other low-risk pregnancies can be monitored at home itself,” says Dr Reddy.

Risk of miscarriage

“There has not been any sort of increase in miscarriage because of the virus. However, any viral flu with high fever can trigger a miscarriage or pre-term labour,” says Dr Reddy.

Risks to newborn

“This is a question I am asked constantly by my patients. There is very limited evidence, with the largest study on this including data from nine people. But, studies suggest that virus is not passed on to the child. There has only been a small number of babies have been identified with infection. Since they were tested positive shortly after the birth, there is no clarity as to whether it was transmitted in-utero or outside,” says Dr Reddy.

Is breastfeeding safe?

“There is no evidence at present showing that the virus can be carried in breast milk. The benefits of breastfeeding outweigh the potential risks of disease transmission. There is, of course, the factor of close contact between mother and the baby. It would be advisable to wash hands thoroughly before touching the baby and wear a mask. It is advisable to have a discussion with the neonatal and maternity team if the mother is unwell or showing symptoms,” says Dr Chitra.

The advice on this is conflicting, says Dr Reddy. “The Western world says that breastfeeding should be avoided while the Indian Association of Neonatology says that mothers can feed their baby, provided they take the necessary precautions.”

Couples who are trying to conceive

Fertility clinics have decided not to do any embryo transfers at this time. However, for couples who are trying to conceive naturally, the decision of whether or not to conceive at this point falls on them. “We can’t tell anyone not to plan their family. However, you have to keep in mind that at some point you will need to make a hospital visit, which itself is a risk. It would be prudent to put it on hold, not just because of pregnancy, but because of the economy. You need to look at reality, and assess whether or not you would be able care for the baby financially in the long run, given the uncertainty,” says Dr Reddy.

Food and nutrition

As the virus takes root more easily in the bodies of those with a weakened immune system, expecting mothers must make sure they are eating well, and getting the right supply of nutrients. “Eat healthy, stay calm and avoid any source of anxiety that might disturb your mental health. Include vegetables, fruits, and nuts in your diet to stay on top of your nutrition needs,” says Dr Lakshmi. Those worried about running out on supplies can stock up on protein bars, she adds.

If stores are running out of supplies, you will have to make do with available resources. “Having different types of pulses, peanuts, dried peas, chickpeas will ensure protein intake. Use fresh fruits and vegetables whenever available. Prep and freeze meals in advance,” says Dr Chitra.

Advice to family members

Pregnancy is an emotionally vulnerable time, and mothers deal with anxiety and depression, regardless of the existence of a pandemic. “Update yourself of the news during the day, but don’t obsess over it. It will only end up messing with your psyche. Also, get off all these WhatsApp groups that will not stop talking about this. Mostly, because most information on these groups are absolute rubbish, and only ends up adding to the panic” says Dr Reddy.

“Maintain strict physical distancing from the expecting woman. However, her husband or a family member should accompany her during hospital visits. Help around the house and reduce the burden on her; allay her fears and help her remain positive,” says Dr Lakshmi.