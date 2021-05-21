Don't forget children’s mental health, say docs

As the old adage goes, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. But what if all work and no play is the new normal?

With the ongoing pandemic, all of us are suffering in various ways and often concerns of the adult world can occupy much of the conversation. But, are we paying attention to the mental health concerns of our children?

Children have also been affected by this pandemic in more ways than one, including their mental peace. With no definite routine, many children have experienced issues like anxiety and depression. Add to this, binge eating and lack of physical activities, contributing to obesity which might sometimes be the birth point for issues in the mental sphere of a child. “In the long run, obesity might affect children’s mental health because it will contribute to poor self-esteem,” says Dr Divyashree, consultant psychiatrist.

Shutting down of schools and all institutes where they engaged in extra-curricular activities has forced children to shift to online platforms. Too much screen time could expose them to content that might be adding to concerns related to a child’s mental health.

“Children have been affected much more than adults. Adults have traditionally learned ways to excuse themselves, like how they feel or how they deal with their situations. But children tend to keep it inside of themselves,” says Dr Roshan Jain, senior psychiatrist. Adults, over time, have learned to manage their stress by doing stress-busting activities like socialising with people, going out for food or drinks, or indulging in other activities. For children, the main outlets are education, sports or other activities and mingling around with their friends. “But all these activities have been taken away from them,” he adds.

Parents can limit their screen timing and encourage them to engage in different types of in-house activities, which will help them bond, and they might even open up if they are facing any problems. “Online platforms can never really replace real classrooms. It is difficult for children to focus during online classes. A lot of them feel left out. These classes are not that effective, but there is no other alternative,” says Dr Divyashree. Some schools are conducting art classes or exercise classes, but parents should also adapt to the situation and give their children other kinds of activities after class that doesn’t involve any gadgets.

Look for signs of emotional and behavioural disturbances. “They become more stubborn or restless, irritable, and argumentative. They even stop sleeping or eating well and stay isolated,” says Dr Jain. Try talking to them, and if they refuse to open up or are unable to express their emotions all by themselves, taking them to an expert might help.

A child’s mental health is as important as his/her physical health. Parents or their near ones should keep a check on them in this crucial time and try to talk as much as possible to them.