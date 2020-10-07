Drugs helpline set up by cops gets just 31 calls in five months

The public response to 1908, the Bengaluru police helpline to report drug sale and consumption, has been unenthusiastic.

City Commissioner Kamal Pant admits the “flow of genuine information” on the number is slow.

“But we cannot dismiss it. Some calls give us leads and help us investigate further,” he told Metrolife.

Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, Kannada movie stars, are among those in custody in connection with a drug scandal raging in Bengaluru.

“Those below 18 years are most vulnerable, and we have heightened the vigil around educational institutions,” says Pant. He urged citizens to call 1908 without hesitation. “The informant’s identity will be kept confidential,” he says.

Isha Pant, DCP Command Centre, Bengaluru, says the Bengaluru police are using social media to create awareness about the helpline.

“We receive a lot of calls on 100, but we want this helpline to pick up. Public participation is important for any campaign to be successful,” she says.

Most calls received on the helpline are about people huddled up in a corner and smoking or two men exchanging something in a suspicious manner.

“The information we get is vague, but it gives us some leads. A Hoysala is immediately pressed into service,” she explains.

The idea is to rid the city of dark spots. Constant surveillance is a priority, she told Metrolife.

Another senior officer who is currently investigating the ongoing drug scandal says drug-related crimes are on the rise. He points out that narcotics cultivation, manufacture, transport, trade, consumption, possession and providing assistance to any such activities are serious offences punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Callers to 1908 usually say

A group is huddled in a corner and is smoking up.

Two people exchanged something in a hush-hush manner.