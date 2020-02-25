Durjoy launches book of crowdsourced tales

Durjoy Datta is an author and screenwriter, who made his writing debut in 2008 with the novel, ‘Of Course I Love You!’. He was still in college when the book released. “I started off as a blogger. Everyone would encourage each other and I took it seriously, and went ahead and wrote a book. Everything else just followed; bit of an accident, really,” he says.

While he is known for his romance novels, he says that what he writes in fact is family drama. “I didn’t even realise that I was writing romance. It was my publishers who pointed it out,” he shares. He says that people like to write about life, and about what they know, and romance is a big part of it, especially when one is young.

He finds his inspiration from what he reads. “I want to emulate every author. Currently, I am reading Alain de Botton. He is so relevant in today’s time, especially because we live in a time where we attach our self esteem to how we portray ourselves on social media,” he says.

He was in the city for the launch of ITC’s ‘Engage Pocketful O’ Stories 2.0’, a compilation of micro tales. “We started the project last year. I gave a guideline of ten stories and asked people to make submissions, and I realised many people were writing better than me,” he explains.

A few of the entries were curated to create ‘Engage Pocketful O’ Stories’. For the second edition of the book, they increased the number of characters from 250 to 400 and asked the writers to add a twist to twist to their story.

“We received over 25,000 submissions, out of which we selected 400. We followed a simple rule-- if we could remember the story a week after we read it, then it had to be selected,” he explains.