Easter church services go online

Most Christians in the city are gearing up for the occasion as Easter approaches. As attending a church service isn’t possible now due to the lockdown, many churches have decided to stream their mass or Sunday workshop sessions online.

City Harvest AG Church will be streaming their mass services on Facebook and YouTube channel. Shine Thomas, senior pastor of City Harvest AG Church, says that ‘Easter brings a message of hope’.

“In our present situation, the Covid-19 pandemic is causing fear, stress, panic, and anxiety among people worldwide. Every norm in the world seems to have been lost. People are staring at hopelessness, but our online services aim to invite people of all ages to come together as one and stay positive,” the pastor says.

Shine adds that this Easter will be special as citizens will be celebrating mostly with their immediate family members at home.

Full Gospel Assembly of God (FGAG) church will have service in Kannada, Tamil and English.

Pastor Sammy Thangiah of FGAG says this year’s message will only be different as it will be online.

“Over this lockdown period, we have all realised that the church is not only about a building but each one of us. We ask everyone who will be attending the service to reflect on the love of god for mankind and express their gratitude to him for his grace, individually or as a family,” he says.

The Easter service of St Luke’s Church is prerecorded but will be streamed on Sunday. Christian Devaneson, member of the church and the team which started the online streaming, says, “St Luke’s Church has been streaming its church service from 2011. It can be viewed from our official website, Facebook and YouTube.”

Easter Sunday’s service will include a sermon by Rev Mrs Selvi Dassan and a special prayer by Rev M Wilson Dassan, presbyter-in charge, St Luke’s Church. The message will assert on the message of how Christ gives hope, peace and life, during testing times.

At Bethel AG International, the service will come live from 8 AM. Rev Johnson V says, “We have been active on social media for a few years now and have many followers, but this is the first time we have had to conduct services online. The order of the programme stays the same but the experience is different as the touch factor and personal interactions is not there.”

The number of activities on stage are minimal this time. “This year’s message will be about the relevance of Easter and hope during these times,” he says.

Easter mass you can log in to

Here are some of the church weblinks:

City Harvest AG Church:

https://www.youtube.com/user/CityHarvestAG

https://www.facebook.com/cityharvestagchurch/

Full Gospel Assembly of God church (FGAG)

Kannada and Tamil services (5.45 am), Tamil (7 am), Tamil (8.30 am) and English (10.30 am and 12.30 pm).

The services can be watched at: www.fgag.tv

https://www.youtube.com/user/fgaglive

https://m.facebook.com/RevPaulThangiah/

St Luke’s Church

Tamil service: 4.30 am

www.stlukesbangalore.org

https://www.youtube.com/user/stlukesbangalore/live

Bethel AG International

English service: 8 am

www.bethelag.in/live

https://www.facebook.com/BethelAGInternational

Holy Ghost Church

Kannada (8 am), English (9.15 am) and

Tamil (10.30 am)

www.youtube.com/c/RedemptoristMedia

CenterBangalore

All Peoples Church Bangalore

Services: 10.30 am

to 12.30 pm

www.youtube.com/allpeopleschurchbangalore