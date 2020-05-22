Effective exercises for your pets

The lockdown has eased and normal life has mostly resumed. However, many pet parents are still sceptical about taking their dogs out for regular walks.

Walks are not just a way for dogs to enjoy nature or an opportunity to relieve themselves; it is their main mode of exercise.

Dr Lohit HD, surgeon with Bangalore Pet Hospital says that walks are the best form of exercise for dogs.

He says, “If you have a balcony, just take rounds there. If this is not an option, do whatever you can at home. Reduce their food intake so that they don’t put on weight. Make sure they consume plenty of fluids.”

Radhika Anilkumar, resident of Shantinagar and parent to a one-year-old indie, says that she has not stopped taking her dog for daily morning and evening walks.

“It is an anxious time as it is, I didn’t want to break his routine,” she says. She adds that skipping out on the walk tends to make her dog feel antsy.

“Having to work while he is upset can be difficult. The walk tires him out and he sleeps off or keeps to himself all day,” she says.

However, as an extra measure of caution, she wipes down her dog’s legs and snout after every walk.

Shagun Ohri, a digital media strategist, says that while she continues to take her dogs for walks, they have become considerably shorter. The walks are only 10 minutes long and are just to allow her dogs — Snowy, a Terrier mix and Goofy, a Retriever-Spitz mix — to relieve themselves.

She advises pet parents to stick to a routine, no matter what. “One should limit stepping out as that is the best way to avoid interacting with others, but there is no harm in taking your dog for a quick walk,” she shares.

However, Shagun makes sure that her pets spend their energy, by playing some games and roughhousing. The summer heat make them more tired during the day.

Besides, Snowy and Goofy tend to keep each other company. “Organic chew bones can be found online. They are dehydrated bones unlike the rawhide ones. They work as a great mental stimulation, as well.”

Parents need to set clear boundaries while working from home, she adds. “They are not used to having you around all the time and they are likely to become clingy. It will be very difficult when you return to work. So make sure they spend some time alone,” she adds.

Merrin Mathew, IT professional, and parent to a five-year-old Golden Retriever, Chole, however, says that she has stopped taking her pet for walks. Instead, she spends about 10-15 minutes twice a day playing fetch, tug of war or even a simple chase with her.

“I have a small rooftop. I take her there after dinner. She just runs around on her own then,” she says. Since actively playing with a dog can be a tiring exercise, smaller windows of stimulation throughout the day is the solution, she adds.

Alternatives to walking

Certified dog trainer Innocent Deva Amrith says that there are many ways to keep dogs engaged and fit during this time. Remember that the pet needs to be engaged both, physically and mentally. He suggests a few alternatives:

Training time

Spend a few minutes multiple times a day teaching your dogs new commands/tricks. If they know a few, repeat them and make it more challenging.

Fetch

It is a fairly simple game of throw. Make it more challenging by adding some rules to it, such as asking your dog to sit or lie down before you throw the toy again.

Flirt pole

Tie a squeaky toy or a small piece of cloth to one end of a rope and the other end to a stick or lightweight pole. Hold the pole and move the toy in different directions encouraging your dog to chase it. You could also tie the pole to a window sill leaving the rope suspended.

Hide and seek

Make you furry friend find you. Make it more interesting by running away when he spots you, encouraging him to chase you.

Game of search

Hide your dog’s favourite food or toys in different corners of a room or around your garden and ask your dog to find it.

Obstacle jump

If you have a rooftop or garden space, use poles or pipes to create easy obstacles. Teach your dog to jump over it. Over time, you can lay multiple obstacles and make a small agility course.

Tug of war

Use rope toys, old towels or T-shirts or even old deflated bicycle or scooter

tyres. You can also suspend the tyre from the ceiling to an adequate height and encourage your dog to pull it.