Egg-cellent ideas to try at home

An egg is such a versatile food item that you can do so many things with it. You have people who love eggs and those who don’t. Then you have the kind who like only the egg white and those who like only the yellow. Any which way, there’s no judgements or discrimination as long as you love eggs.

But today is all about embracing egg whites and the number of things you can do with it. A large section of people prefers only egg whites as it contains no carbs, fat-free and the main source of protein.

And the best part? When you whip up those egg whites, you get the light and fluffy texture for desserts, breakfast or even a fancy omelette.

Ways to separate the yolk and whites

The traditional way would be to separate them in the shell. Break the shell into two halves and transfer the yolk back and forth between the halves. Have a bowl underneath so that only the yolk remains in the shell.

There are also egg separators that you can purchase at different markets. All you have to do is crack the eggs and the separator will do the job for you. You may even find a funnel at the market can you use as a separator.

Thanks to the world of the internet, we now know that you can also use a plastic bottle to separate the yolk and the white. In a shallow bowl, crack the egg. Using a clean plastic bottle, use the squeeze and push method (hold it in its crumpled position) on top of the egg yolk and release your grip. The vacuum-like pressure will suck the yolk in the bottle.

It’s best to use cold eggs to do this as you’ll find it so much easier to work with.

Feast away

Once you have the egg whites ready, you can now make a number of options.

You must have seen those videos where they make fluffy pancakes. It’s the egg whites that really did the job. Whip the egg whites slowly and then add in your other ingredients. Make sure you only fold in the remaining ingredients and not whip it. Your fluffy pancakes are ready to go.

Meringue is one of the easiest desserts to make but you need to be careful when making it.

You just need very few ingredients to make this. Use an electric mixer to whisk the egg whites until soft peak forms. Gradually add the sugar, one tablespoon at a time. Add some vanilla essence and transfer this to the tray. Bake it for an hour and a half and have it when cooled down.

A Pavlova is also pretty much the same thing but you’ll get the crispy and flakier dessert. The process is a bit more complicated but when made right, it’s a dessert you and your guest will love. You can top it off with fresh fruits and enjoy a lovely dessert.