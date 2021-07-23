Eight apps to help you get your daily chores done

99acres

The app is free for Android users and allows them to browse properties for rent. High-quality pictures, videos, and maps help customers to get a detailed view of the properties. The app shows a collection of around 10 lakh properties across the country and ensures that landlords and tenants get connected with ease through phone calls, text messages, or emails.

Dunzo

Services such as groceries, vegetables, fruits, and medicines will be delivered to people’s doorstep after booking through this widely used app. The app offers free deliveries for the first three orders and ensures a timely delivery within 45 minutes. The company has also partnered with local restaurants for food service. Both Android and iOS users can benefit from this app.

LaundroKart

Started in 2016, the company provides dry cleaning, shoe laundry, carpet cleaning, steam ironing, darning, curtain care, and other services to people living across Bengaluru. Only eco-friendly chemicals are used for laundry and dry cleaning. The app provides 25% cash back on the first order.

UrbanPro

This app is a boon for students, trainers, and academic institutes. The company, founded in 2012, has around seven lakh verified tutors and institutions on its platform. Around 30 lakh students can get connected for a month with experts and seek guidance from them for exams such as MBA, CAT, GRE, IELTS, and others. The app also offers courses on dance, music, yoga, and drawing, among 100 other training programmes. Both Android and iOS users can avail the app’s services.

LocalOye

This app provides services for users in categories including home appliance repairs, fitness, tiffin services, housekeeping, and others. Customers are required to fill an e-form, and within six business hours, the contact details of the service providers will be sent.

Customers can select the service providers based on their profiles.

Visiting charge for plumbers, electricians, and carpenters is Rs 200.

Near.in

This app enables bookings for more than 1,000 service providers in a minute. They cover the themes of birthday planning, pet care, photography, and company registrations. Android users can also avail plumbing, electrical, and carpentry services. A home visit of these servicemen costs around Rs 250. The company guarantees a top-notch experience for users as all service providers are handpicked.

Saral

People running a restaurant business, cloud kitchen, and other online businesses will benefit the most from this Android or iOS compatible app. The orders are usually shipped in and around 50 km. The pickup and drop orders for friends and families can also be set using this app.

Users can also choose the fastest service provider who charges the least money.

Wefast

This app has tied up with many local restaurants and online stores in the city and fixed the delivery time to 90 minutes. It comes with five subscription plans at different prices.

For individual customers, the orders are delivered at Rs 40.

For local deliveries, the charge is fixed at Rs 8 per km. iOS and Android users can use this app.