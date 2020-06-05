Energy experts prepare for sustainbility meet

With economies restarting in the background of a pandemic, the concerns of climate change seems to have taken a back seat. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) held an e-launch for next year’s World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) on this topic.

Conducted via Zoom and YouTube live for over 3,000 participants on the eve of World Environment Day, the discussion revolved around the roadmap for a greener recovery. TERI has planned a series of virtual dialogues leading up to the 20th year of the summit and it will all revolve around the umbrella theme of ‘Redefining Our Common Future: Safe and Secure Environment for All’.

Thursday’s webinar chaired by Ajay Mathur, director general of TERI hosted Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Ambassador of Norway to India, Jan Thompson, acting British High Commissioner to India, Woochong Um, director general, sustainable development and climate change department, Asian Development Bank.

The keynote address was delivered by Nicholas Stern, IG Patel professor of economics and government, co-director of the India Observatory and chair of the Grantham Research Institute, London School of Economics. He outlined three aspects one should pay attention to while talking about the future -- where we are, what is needed, and the role of international collaboration. “We have to understand that we are prone to such pandemics because of what we have down to the planet. We should be looking forward and equip ourselves with a sustainable model of development,” he said.

Shambhavi Sharma, TERI’s youth representative launched ‘Youth Unite for a Safe and Secure Environment for All’, an initiative to involve the youth in the fight against climate change.

Union Minister of environment, forest and climate change Prakash Javadekar, the chief guest was unable to address the viewers live due to unexpected commitments. In his recorded message he spoke of India’s commitment to biodiversity and patted himself on the back for a job well done for conserving it.

Other panelists spoke on topics ranging from energy efficiency, a clean, green and circular economy to the urgency of these changes due to Covid-19. They too emphasised that the new normal must not see a return to the old ways of development but rather one where we are climate neutral.

One of the questions asked to the panelists was on the actions that can be taken on an individual level to help reach these goals.

Nicholas Stern answered saying that one must be mindful of what they eat, how they travel, what they buy, where they work and where you put your money. He concluded by saying that we must all put pressure on politicians and policy makers to move towards sustainable development.