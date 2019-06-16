Entering the industry was a cakewalk: Sonu Gowda

Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu’ fame Sonu Gowda is among the leading actors in the Kannada industry. Having started off with ‘Inthi Ninna Preethiya’, she has gone on to appear in many films like ‘Gultoo’, ‘Happy New Year’, Óntara Bannagalu’,and ‘1 by two’.

Sonu’s latest release ‘I Love You’ pairs her alongside Upendra. Metrolife got her to talk about the experience of working with the Crazy Star, her journey in the industry and more.

Your thoughts on ‘I Love You’...

‘I Love You’ is a new experience; this is the first time I have been a part of an out and out

commercial film. I got an opportunity to learn something in all departments, including pre and post production. The film has no target audience as such; people of all age can watch it.

Also, the film makes one fall in love with Upendra’s acting all over again. Talking about teenage love and the challenges faced by young couples these days, it explores different aspects of love and relationships. I have given my best, keeping in mind the intensity of my character.

From ‘Inthi Ninna Preethiya’, you have come a long way. How has the journey been?

The journey has been great. Every project and production had something different to offer and there has been constant learning in all the films.

How was it working with Upendra?

Upendra is a package. Be it acting, direction or production, he is well-versed in everything. During the shoot, I had a chance to see him as an actor, a director and also as a senior artiste who helped me and stood by me.

The man is an ocean of knowledge and one has to be careful while conversing with him. On the whole, it has been a different experience.

You started off as a theatre artiste. What made you switch to films?

Though I started with theatre, I was never keen on continuing it. My father wanted me to become a theatre artist but destiny had other plans. Although getting into films was an accident, I am in love with my work now. Films and the spotlight have always been my area of interest. Entering the industry was a cakewalk, but surviving here hasn’t been easy. New actors are entering the industry every day and it is necessary for us to make our mark.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I haven’t signed any film, as of now. ‘Shalini IPS’, a biopic based on the life of an IAS couple Shalini Rajaneesh and Rajaneesh Goel, is my ongoing project.

Do you have any directors that you want to work with?

I want to work with all the directors. The same goes with the characters I want to essay. As an actor, we can’t be choosy. It is our duty to take up whatever comes our way, even if it a small role; that decides an actor’s versatility.

Who are the actors you look up to?

Growing up, I was a huge fan of Kalpana, Ramya and Malashee. From the new lot, I admire Alia Bhatt, Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. I like them for their versatility, perfect dialogue delivery and their choice of characters.