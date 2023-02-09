Event to connect residentswith local NGOs, vendors

Twelve NGOs and seven home enterprises from Malleswaram will showcase their work at a day-long event in the neighbourhood on Sunday.

Malleswaram Samudaya Sambrama aims to apprise local residents about the NGOs and small vendors around them.

It was the lack of awareness about these NGOs and enterprises among the residents that prompted Bharatanatyam dancer Sujatha Venkatesh to start the initiative.

These shortlisted NGOs work with persons with special needs, families from marginalised communities, and women looking to make a livelihood. Organic food and citizen projects are other areas of focus.

Each of them will be given five minutes to talk about their work and how people can support them. They will be available all day at the venue to take further queries.

This is the second event by Prakriti-Omkara, Sujatha’s community initiative. Last July, she organised talks about the climate crisis. “It was held inside an auditorium, and attended by the elite crowd. That’s why I wanted the second event to be more inclusive. We have gone to the lower-income neighourhood to inform about the event.”

*On February 12, 10 am to 8 pm, at Canara Union, Malleswaram. Entry is free.