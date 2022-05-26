Famous writers on a campaign to promote bookstores

Popular authors are coming together to partake in a bookstore walk in the city on May 28 and 29. The initiative, aimed at bringing back avid readers to the bookstore, is organised by Bengaluru-based author Zac O’ Yeah.

“It all started as a discussion with a fellow writer. Now that the lockdowns are over and people are vaccinated, we can meet colleagues again. So, around two months back, when we were having lunch at Koshy’s, my friend, and author Shatrujeet Nath pointed out that we as writers should do something for the bookshops,” Zac tells Metrolife. The pandemic- induced lockdowns had cast a pall of gloom inside the otherwise bustling bookshops.

“We felt we had a duty to inspire readers to get back to bookshops. If these stores vanish, then how will our readers get our books?” he asks. Zac then contacted city-based writers to volunteer for a weekend to support their favourite bookstores.

“They all loved the idea,” he says. Seasoned writers like Ramachandra Guha, Anita Nair, Vivek Shanbhag, Anjum Hasan, Vasudhendra, Roshan Ali, and Suresh Menon, are among the 19 authors taking part in the. “We have not stuck to a particular section or genre. There are fiction and non-fiction writers, poets, sports writers, detective novelists and serious novelists, children’s writers and essayists. Kannada writers will be present too,” Zac explains.

The authors will cover famous bookstores like The Bookhive, Blossom Bookhouse and Goobe’s Book Republic on Saturday; and Select Book Shop, Higginbothams and Bookworm on Sunday. The bookstore owners were keen on the event. “Many owners are already talking about making this idea a regular feature,” says Zac. Mayi Gowda, founder of Blossom Book House, believes such an initiative will help boost sales at the store. “Post the third wave, we are seeing a steady footfall of customers. An activity like this will help people off the screen and into bookstores,” he hopes.

The event will include panel discussions, literary stage shows, and meet and greets. “The owners of the stores will be present to talk about the history of the place. Plus, we are thinking of having quizzes about local bookshops,” says Zac.

“I’ve visited almost all the continents and seen many bookshops, but nothing that matches the ambience of the Church Street bookshops, which is a mixture of old and new shops,” he says. If the inaugural walk goes well, he plans to do more such walks in other parts of the city and also take it to other cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

For details, attend the inauguration at The Bookhive, Church Street, at 2 pm. \

Where you can meet them

Church Street

The Bookhive

Blossom Book House

Goobe’s Book Republic

Bookworm

Off Brigade Road

Select Book Shop

MG Road

Higginbothams