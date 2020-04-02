Fascinating story of the humble idli

Did you know that the humble, soft, pillow-like idli that we call our own is not even from India? Kind of heartbreaking, isn’t it?

The first mention of idli was seen in a 10th-century Kannada writing, followed by several mentions textbooks and encyclopedia over the next few centuries. At the time, the dish was called ‘iddalige’ or ‘iddariga’ and was made with a recipe quite different from what we follow today. It was made using a batter of black gram flour, buttermilk, and spices.

The one we make now — fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice — originated in Indonesia. Long story short, Indians managed to get their hands on the recipe and Tamils made their own version of it in the 17th-century. So yes, the humble idli, that many of us love and relish almost every morning, did not come to our country till a few centuries ago!

According to food historian KT Achaya, the cooks employed by the kings of Hindu-Buddhist kingdoms in Indonesia might have been the brains behind the invention of idli and the ones responsible for bringing back the recipe. Indonesians call the dish ‘kedli’.

Comfort food

Over time it has become comfort food for many. Whether you’re unwell or just want to have something light, idli is a go-to. It’s quite simple to make it too. You’ll need urad dal, par-boiled rice, thick beaten rice, fenugreek and salt. After a few hours of soaking and fermentation, you are ready to make soft and fluffy idlis.

The humble idli has gone through many transformations that have resulted in many versions of it, including Gujarat’s ‘dhokla’. Now, you can also find ready-to-mix versions of idli with flavours such as beetroot, carrot, and even chocolate.

They are usually made using perforated moulds as it allows the idlis to be cooked evenly. Some cooks line the vessel with a thin wet cloth before pouring the batter. The cloth allows you to take out the idli immediately after steaming, as opposed to having to let it sit in the mould for a few minutes before scooping it out.

In order to celebrate the different versions and its popularity, in 2015, a Chennai-based idli caterer, Eniyavan, decided to make March 30 ‘World Idli Day’. Many chefs and homemakers have been taking to social media to share their version of the dish on this day.

Health factor

While it has been a part of our diet for many years now, for westerners the dish is a great discovery — it’s vegan and gluten-free. In fact, much of south Indian fare is already vegan that the fad doesn’t really make much of a difference to us.

Having said that, idli has a number of nutritional benefits. In 2013, a study named Indian Breakfast Habits Study surveyed different breakfast items across the country. Four major cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, were included and the study showed that Chennai had the best nutrient profile as one of the most common breakfast items was idli.

According to UberEats survey last year, the most popular breakfast item ordered is idli.

It offers plenty of protein, fiber, and carbohydrates. In fact, when you consume one single idli, you get two grams of protein and fiber and eight grams of carbohydrates. It is also filled with iron content.

Plenty of choices

From rava idli, ragi idli, podi idli, beetroot idli, chocolate idli, stuffed idli, Schezwan idli to thatte idli, the options are aplenty. You also get spoilt for choice with accompaniments. You can douse them with chutney (coconut or tomato), with sambar and chutney or have them completely dipped in sambar.

Well, what are you waiting for? Go and make some idli!