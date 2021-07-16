Fashion trends from the '90s make a strong comeback

Fashion trends have come and gone, but a few have remained for their unexpected potential. Metrolife puts together a list of ‘90s trends that have returned to quench the thirst for retro in the present generation.

Slip dresses

Slip dresses are a fashion trend that came back for good and never left. Made from cotton, satin and polyester, these can be worn to the beach, date night and house party respectively. They go with any occasion when styled with appropriate accessories.

It’s safe to say that this fashion trend is going to stick around for much longer considering the amount of interest shown in them by Gen Z.

Scrunchies

Owing to Instagram, scrunchies are a thing again. From silk to floral, it is not very difficult to find one while shopping to match your outfits. Pair them with bootcut jeans and voila! you speak for each and every edgy girl gang from the ‘90s.

Biker shorts

Biker shorts combined with an oversized graphic T-shirt has become Gen Z and Millennials’ go-to outfit while running errands. This

versatile fashion trend is liked by many for its comfortability and flexibility. You might want to buy them in different colours to be able to style them differently.

Tie-dye

This DIY trend has made a major comeback during the pandemic. You can either go crazy with different colours on a white T-shirt at home or buy them online as you might notice every basic to luxury brand makes them in different styles. Tie-dye loungewear sets in particular are popular for their laidback and effortless appearance.

Bucket hats

Although opinions are split on whether or not to bring it back, we have certainly seen many celebrities promoting this look. From Lacoste’s Fall/Winter 2018 show in Paris to Justin Bieber, we have witnessed the accessory in many looks. Bucket hats depend totally upon one’s personal taste, you either like it or you don’t, but they do compliment beach outfits.

Cat-eyed sunglasses

This exaggerated fashion accessory piqued everyone’s interest in the 90s, and now you can see every Instagram fashion influencer posting at least one picture in it.

Cat-eyed sunglasses look Pinterest-worthy when worn with a winter coat and red lipstick.