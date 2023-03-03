Festival to celebrate spring this Sunday

The third edition of community spring festival ‘Madanotsava’ will be held at Ramanjaneya Gudda Temple in Hanumanthanagar on Sunday.
Classical dancer-couple Nirupama and Rajendra of the Abhinava Dance Company has been organising the festival to celebrate the arrival of spring, as per tradition. Scholar and poet R Ganesh helped them to revive the seasonal practice.
The day-long festival will feature a Bharatanatyam recital by Shankar Kandasamy, a musical session by Pravin Godkhindi and Krishna Band, a classical performance by Carnatic vocal and violin duo Ranjani and Gayatri, among others. Hosts Nirupama and Rajendra will also put up a dance showcase.
Traditional activities such as sahakaara bhanjikothsava where people dance around a mango tree and pluck mangoes, and charchari nrithya where people clap, sing and dance in a circle or in pairs are planned. Also on the roster are traditional games like huli-kuri aata, aluguli mane, chowka-baara and chathuranga.
The venue will also have stalls of handloom and handicraft products, and books and food.
‘Madanotsava’ on March 5, 7.30 am to 9.30 pm. Entry free
