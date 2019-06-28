Fine dining with an Asian touch

After St Mark’s Road, Indiranagar has become the second spot in the city to boast of a Misu outlet.

The fine dining, Pan-Asian restaurant has already cemented its place in the foodie map with its varied cuisine — Chinese, Thai, Singaporean, Japanese and so on.

The interiors are tastefully done; might seem slightly underlit but the ambience is warm and cosy. The staff was polite and service was quick.

On to the food — we started with the Green Mango Salad. The raw mango made it tangy and the hint of spice tickled the tastebuds. Peanuts provided the right crunch. Also, it’s better to ask for a fork; the salad kept sliding off the spoon we were provided.

The Turnip Cake Fry was crunchy and spicier, due to generous amounts of turnips and raw papaya. We aren’t complaining though — it goes very well with wine, which incidentally is the only beverage they serve here, apart from mocktails and teas. We tried a few sparkling wine cocktails and were not disappointed. It’s not for the heavy drinkers — these give you a light buzz at best.



Ebi Maki



The Spicy Tofu Avocado Maki didn’t really live up to its name. It was a little bland, ‘mildly flavourful’ if you please.

The Nam phrik tofu was soft but the flavours and sauces were limited to the outer covering and did not seep into the tofu fully.

The Chicken Rendang Curry was a hit with my non-vegetarian friend. The chicken was tender and had an earthy flavour, without the usual accompanying overpowering smell.

The Chilli Basil Noodles (veg) were spicy and light on the stomach. The Khow Suey had a nice and creamy sauce.

The Ebi Maki also had my friend raving about the taste of the sushi.

On to the stars- the dumplings. We weren’t disappointed nor were we delighted with the Rainbow Dumplings.

The fillings were well-cooked, the outer coverings were light and overall it tasted just like dumplings should.

Considering how many places get this wrong, even a good enough taste is a pleasant surprise.

For dessert, we had Japanese Souffle Cheesecake — light on the tummy with a unique taste, this is a must-try from the menu.

When it comes to prices, this place is on the higher side. Zomato points out that a meal for two costs around Rs 1,700.