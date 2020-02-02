For doggos, this is their second home

If you are a pet lover and want to spend a day around furry buddies, you could head to PetCart, a pet resort in Sarjapur Road. We went there on a Monday afternoon, to destress ourselves, and we are so glad we did that!

Given the traffic, it took us an hour and 15 minutes to reach the place. After a warm welcome, Shekar Gaonkar, CEO and co-founder, took us around to give us a glimpse of the eco-friendly abode.

Spread across two acres of land, it houses 62 breeds of dogs; the most common ones being Golden Retrievers and Labradors. “While pet-parents go on vacations, their pets too get a chance to move away from their mundane environment and meet and make new pals,” says Shekar.

Though Golden Retriever and Labradors are quite popular among pet parents in Bengaluru, Serbian Huskies, Beagles and Pugs are fast becoming popular too, he says.

“We have pets who visit us only on weekends. They come for a swim and also to mingle with other dogs,” he says. This, Shekar believes, makes for good exercise and also helps them develop interpersonal relationships.

The resort, though exclusive for pets, it is also becoming a meet-up space for pet-parents, who exchange stories and tips while their dogs socialise. The resort also hosts birthday parties for dogs.

There are three in-house dogs —Blacky, a Cocker Spaniel, who is always greedy for pats (he has the well-deserved designation of CPO -Chief Pampering Officer), Jus, a Serbian Husky who needs your attention all the time and Dublin, a German Shepherd-Rottweiler mix, who is ever ready to get you through a bad day.

Wallet factor

For boarding services, you will have to shell out Rs 750 per day.

A swimming session is priced at Rs 500 per day.

There are customised packages for birthday celebrations.