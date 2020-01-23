German dancer finds Indian styles striking

André Koschyk, dance trainer, was in Bengaluru recently. Born in Germany and trained at the Doreen Bird College of Performing Arts in England, André and his wife have been teaching at their Ballet School in Ulm, Germany, for 17 years. They also run a vocational teacher training course.

Koschyk is associated with an NGO originally run by Shiamak Davar called Victory Arts Foundation, where he recently conducted a dance workshop.

“Indian classical dance is very colourful, it is very bombastic for me but not overwhelming,” he told Metrolife.

He finds great potential in Indian students. They are keen to learn and it feels like they completely live dance, he says. Koschyk has met Shiamak twice during his stay in India, and is all praise for his style which he says blew him away. “It is something the world outside of India hasn’t seen that much,” he says.

Talking about a one-year course in Bengaluru run by Shiamak Davar Institute Of Performing Arts, he says it culminates in an exam with experts from the UK testing them on their abilities.

“Not just dancing, but they also get to know all about what happens behind the stage, how you prepare, how you take care of your body and how you teach,” André hopes to come back to India again to teach the next batch of young dancers.