Give your health a boost, try superfood moong dal

Moong dal, or green gram (botanical name Vigna radiata), is a pulse that is very common in Indian cuisine. Apart from being used in healthy curries, it is commonly used to make tasty savouries.

Moong dal can be called a superfood because it contains a good amount of low-fat protein, dietary fibre, potassium, manganese, magnesium, calcium, iron, folate and several vitamins.

Helps in weight loss

It is rich in fibre and low in calories. Being rich in fibre makes the stomach feel fuller for a longer period of time and thus reduces the urge to eat frequently. The presence of a good amount of protein also helps in weight loss.

Good for the heart

Moong dal is packed with iron, potassium and magnesium. These three nutrients help in keeping blood pressure levels in check, helps in keeping the heart rate normal, apart from other benefits.

Good for digestive health

It is rich in fibre and this automatically means that the digestive system is benefited from eating moong dal. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and is easy to digest.

Helps diabetic patients

Research in the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences has shown that consumption of moong dal has the effect of increased glucose tolerance. This is because it has a low glycemic index.

Good source of protein

Protein is important for the body as it is required to build and repair muscles. Protein is also an essential building block for bones, cartilage, blood and skin.

The human body can store fat and carbohydrate but not protein. So, a steady supply of protein is required, and moong dal is a good source for vegetarians.

Improves blood circulation

Moong dal is rich in iron and this helps in the production of red blood cells. A good amount of red blood cells is crucial to prevent anaemia and keeps the blood circulation good.

How to consume moong dal:

Tasty curry preparations can be made with moong dal. This curry can be eaten with rice or chapatis.

A healthy way of consuming it is to make it into a salad.

For this, soak the moong dal overnight. Drain the water but do not let it dry. Put the dal in a container and cover it with a damp cloth. Once they sprout, a salad can be prepared from it.

Finely chop onion, coriander, green chillies and mix with the moong dal sprouts. The quantity of these can vary as per individual taste.

Mix well after adding a bit of salt and lemon juice.

A tasty and nutritious salad is ready to eat.

Note: the above health tips are guidelines and not substitutes for professional medical advice.