Glitzy fashion event

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 26 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 23:45 ist
Navavarika, a collection by AIFD student Prashasti Mukherjee.

The Army Institute of Fashion and Design (AIFD) hosted its graduation day, ‘Design Dapple 2022’ at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on May 26.

The programme featured designs by students of the 2019-2022 batch of the institute. The collections saw a mix of glitz and glamour across
ethnic wear, haute couture and casual wear in jewel tones, black and white and elegant neutrals.

The main themes this year were high-fashion couture, eco-friendly and sustainable fashion. 

Army Institute of Fashion and Design
fashion
Bengaluru

