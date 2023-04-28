Grievance meeting for Carnatic musicians to be held this weekend

A grievance meeting for Carnatic musicians will be held by Karnataka Classical Music Confederation Trust (KCMC Trust), at Babboorkamme Seva Samithi Hall, on Saturday.

The Trust aims to address issues and foster inclusivity in the Carnatic music community across the state. “The meeting will provide an opportunity for artistes to voice concerns and find solutions for them. Nepotism is a grave concern in the Carnatic music circle, as is the lack of equal opportunities for all artistes,” points out Prashanth Iyengar, secretary of KCMC Trust.

When it comes to concerts by music organisations, up to 80% reservations for Karnataka artistes is the

way out, says Dr Jyotsna Srikanth, joint secretary of the Trust. The organisers say “currently musicians from outside get more opportunities, which snatches away opportunities for home-grown artistes.”

Transparency in the process of picking artistes for performances and in the All India Radio auditions are other problems to be looked at, says Iyengar.

Revamping of the selection process for national and state awards, and ensuring that deserving candidates

are chosen for the accolades, will also be discussed.

The meeting is open to Carnatic music artistes. For details and to register, visit kcmctrust.org

April 29, 10 am to 2 pm, Babboorkamme Seva Samithi Hall, 19, Seshadri Road, Race Course, Seshadripuram