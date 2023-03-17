Group debuts today with crime drama

'Skewed’, a play by a new theatre group called Fourth Wall Theatre, is slated for Friday. Directed by Mahesh Shivanna Prema, it deals with death, false perceptions and feminism.

When a man is murdered, suspicion immediately falls on his wife and a mutual male friend of the couple. It is assumed that the woman is in an illicit relationship with the friend. “Through the murder, we attempt to portray people’s perception of the victim, and how they view his closest kin,” explains Prema.

The script, by Prema, Gayathri Narayan, Arvindh S Kumar, and Vilok V Kowsik, was written over eight months. “We’re still perfecting it,” says Prema, founding member of the group. Fourth Wall Theatre Company was founded in 2022 and is based in JP Nagar. The 90-minute play has minimalistic sets and relies on sound and lighting to set the tone.

‘Skewed’, March 17, 7.30 pm. Prabhath KH Kala Soudha, Hanumanthanagar. Tickets available online.