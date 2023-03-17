Group debuts today with crime drama

Group debuts today with crime drama

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Mar 17 2023, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 00:49 ist
The play deals with death, false perceptions and feminism.

'Skewed’, a play by a new theatre group called Fourth Wall Theatre, is slated for Friday. Directed by Mahesh Shivanna Prema, it deals with death, false perceptions and feminism.

When a man is murdered, suspicion immediately falls on his wife and a mutual male friend of the couple. It is assumed that the woman is in an illicit relationship with the friend. “Through the murder, we attempt to portray people’s perception of the victim, and how they view his closest kin,” explains Prema.

The script, by Prema, Gayathri Narayan, Arvindh S Kumar, and Vilok V Kowsik, was written over eight months. “We’re still perfecting it,” says Prema, founding member of the group. Fourth Wall Theatre Company was founded in 2022 and is based in JP Nagar. The 90-minute play has minimalistic sets and relies on sound and lighting to set the tone.

‘Skewed’, March 17, 7.30 pm. Prabhath KH Kala Soudha, Hanumanthanagar. Tickets available online.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

feminism
KH Kala Soudha
Death
Play
Theatre

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

 