Gyms may remain partly virtual

Tourism Minister C T Ravi announced on Wednesday that gyms, hotels and golf clubs will be allowed to resume after May 17.

Gym owners believe the transition is not going to be easy. During the lockdown, many gyms went online and began conducting sessions via Zoom, Facebook, Instagram and Skype, and that might continue.

Shashank Singh, cofounder of Fit One chain of gyms, says that working out from home is just as effective, besides being more convenient and pocket friendly.

However, for some, group sessions or virtual classes are not profitable. Mounika Amaresh, founder of Maidan Athletic Club, says the one-on-one delivery model that clients expect would not be feasible.

A hybrid system where private sessions go hand-in-hand with gym sessions may be the way of the future. “This way, people would not need to come to the gym every day. This makes space for us to work with more clients, while also allowing less crowding,” says Shashank. With trainers going online, many might take to freelancing, he adds.

Social distancing

Gyms tend to be crowded, especially in the early mornings and late evenings, leaving many customers waiting for machines and equipment. However, this may not be an issue anymore. Time-slot booking will be the way forward. Non-peak hours will get discounts. This way the number of people on the floor is restricted. It allows time to sanitise the gym between workouts.

Shraddha Sheth, VP sales, Gold’s Gym India says members will have to use their app to schedule appointments, which will also ensure that they workout only for a duration of 60 to 90 minutes. To help with social distanxing, all equipments, especially the machines, will be kept at a distance from each other, she adds.

Group sessions might be a thing of the past, but ‘boutique’ group classes with 10 people instead of 30 might be an option.

Hygiene problems

People sweat, wipe their faces and touch equipment — this does not provide an image of cleanliness. Even if social distancing is possible, these spaces continue to be a breeding ground for germs, bacteria and fungi.

Government guidelines say air conditioning should be turned off. Gyms will rely on natural ventilation, and discourage the use of showers, steam rooms and even elevators.

Users will be asked to wear gloves and masks. While working out while using a mask poses its own challenges, it seems to be the only way forward. Gym owners say housekeeping staff will continue to function (even if staff numbers have to be reduced) and that sanitisers will be kept at every corner.

“It is basic decency to clean up after yourself, but most Indians don’t do that. However, now, we need to step up and be more conscious,” says Shashank. Carry hand towels, wipe equipment before and after use, advises Mounika.

Gym goer’s perspective

Ramya Murthy, chartered accountant residing in Cox Town, has been a regular at the gym for the past six and a half years. However, with the lockdown, she has turned to the wisdom of YouTube and the aid of the basic equipment she has at home.

She is not returning to the gym in a hurry. “The Covid-19 cases are increasing daily. If the cases drop then I would feel more assured about returning,” she says.

However, she would be happy to subscribe to online sessions and pay for them. “I used to have a personal trainer and it makes a difference. They design workouts to suit your body and they help keep it interesting by constantly changing exercises. If I get the same level of personalisation, I would be happy to subscribe,” she adds.

Swimming pools

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence to suggest that the virus can be spread through pools. Use of chlorine to disinfect the pool would neutralise the virus. However, while you might be safe in water, the virus could be lurking anywhere else.

Swimming is a seasonal activity, and summertime is at its peak. With the end of May staring at us, swimming pool owners are concerned that they might not be able to float through to the next year.

Satish Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Swimming Association and managing director of SwimLife Swimming Academy says pools are faced with a tough choice.

“If we stay open, there is the cost of water maintenance, staff salary and electricity, all of which are recurring expenses. Even if we close, we will have to settle payments, and then hope to restart when we can,” he says.

Basavanna P N, CEO of Terra Greenaria, a landscaping company, says it costs anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh a month to maintain a pool.

With almost 60 per cent of profits coming in during this season, Satish says that many will have no choice but to shut down.

Social distancing

Social distancing at the pool would mean reducing the number of people. For pool owners, this means operating at 10 to 15 per cent of what they used to earn.

“If we were to allow one person per lane, then we would not be able accomodate more than 25 people at a time in a 60 metre pool. Earlier, we used to easily see 2,000 swimmers a day,” Satish says.

However, more elite academies such as Nisha Millets Swimming Academy that cater to a smaller crowd, remain optimistic. Currently, they have a 1:8 ratio of coach to students and they plan to bring this down to 1:5. They will stay open for longer hours post the shutdown allowing the spread of users through the day.

Disinfectants, sprays would be used to clean doors. handles and bathrooms; no touch sanitizer stands will be placed at the entrance. “We will discourage visitors, and parents of especially advanced and competitor swimmers will be asked to drop their children and leave,” says Nisha Millet.

In order to discourage use of their shower rooms students will be asked to come in their swimwear, dry off after the session and take a shower at home, she adds. “While we might lose out on our younger (8 and below) and older (50 and upwards) students, but most of our clients are looking forward to coming back,” she says.

Swimmer's perspective

Robins Roy, sport leader coach with Decathalon, has been an avid swimmer for over 10 years.

He says that temperature checks should be mandatory at public pools and that swimmers must provide medical certificates stating that they are Covid-19 free.

“For the time being people need not be quick to return to the pool. One can choose to do home workouts to maintain body flexibilty and stamina,” he says.