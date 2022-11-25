Hard-hitting monologue on the Holocaust this weekend

Poochu’s Productions presents ‘Wiesenthal’, an English play revolving around Simon Wiesenthal, a war veteran and a holocaust survivor.

Written by Tom Dugan, the play is the real-life story of the 90-year-old war veteran.

It follows a monologue format and shows the 58 years of Wiesenthal’s life journey as a prisoner in the World War 2 and a holocaust survivor. “Wiesenthal was someone who stood up for justice and followed his principles against war crimes,” says Denver Anthony Nicholas, director.

Prominent theatre artiste T M Karthik will be playing the role of the protagonist.

“The play received unexpected positive response from the audience during its premiere in Chennai, in August. Karthik was able to bring out the essence of Wiesenthal’s life journey and his experiences,” adds Nicholas.

*Two shows on November 26, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets available online and at the venue.