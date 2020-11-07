Home cooks turn creative with tasty dishes

Restaurants have been open for a while after the lockdown, but Bengalureans are still apprehensive about eating out.

This has been a boon for the catering business, and is inspiring people to create innovative dishes at home.

Kirtana, a student, enjoys preparing DIY snacks. “Squeeze a blob of ketchup on Monaco biscuit, cut cheese into squares and put it on the ketchup, sprinkle cut vegetables on top.”

The student describes how she makes “Monaco treats.” For the more health-conscious people, Granola is more time-consuming but is a fairly easy option to make.

All you need are some sunflower and pumpkin seeds, chopped up cashews, oats, almonds, and walnut. Mix these together and set in the freezer. The student suggests chocolate too, “Preferably 50 percent dark chocolate, because it’s not too sweet.”

Suman, another Bengalurean, suggests roasted almond savory for the amateur chef. “Experiment and there is no need to get stuck with the recipe” is her advice.

Lekha, a professional caterer with decades of experience, says, “We are getting good business because the food is hygienic.” Another veteran caterer, Sital, prepares Indian sweets such as “Aate ka halwa” for festivals, and a variety of homemade, multi-cuisine dishes. “After lockdown, there has been more orders,” she said, describing the high number of catering orders.

She explained that regular customers who were stuck in the city during lockdown have moved after restrictions were eased.

Home cooks are also encashing in on the IPL season for orders. Sonnali and her daughter Noyonika sell pizzas to people in and around their apartment complex.

“Google is helpful for young people to cook”, Sonnali said, advising Bangalore’s youth to find recipes online. Her personal recommendation for a seven-minute dish is omelet. Beat four egg whites for ten minutes and add an egg yellow with salt, soya sauce, vegetables, mushrooms, and chili sauce. Slow steam in a pan and eat it on open bread.

Getting the egg perfect may take some trial and error but it’s an easy dish to make. “The trick is to put it in a cold pan”, Sonnali added.

To people who want to start testing their culinary skills, but don’t know what to try, Lekha says, “Cook anything with your heart and soul, and the food will be tasty.”

Aate ka halwa

Ingredients

Granola: 1.5 cups oats,

Chopped almonds: ½ cup

Half a cup of chopped cashews,

Walnut: ¼ cup,

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds: 1/8 cup,

Mix together honey and chocolate and refrigerate till it is set.

Roasted Almonds: 1 cup almond

Sugar: ¼ cup

Take two teaspoon of water and boil till sugar caramelises. Bake for 10 minutes. Season to taste.

Method

Heat four tablespoons of ghee in a medium hot kadai. Add four tablespoons of atta and wheat flour on low heat till it turns golden brown. Then add five tablespoons of sugar, mix it well, and add 500 ml of water. Flame should be high. Stir continuously till mixture thickens. Add a pinch of cardamom powder for flavour. Garnish with your choice of dry fruits.