How people are helping their pets cope the pandemic

Taking care of pets is no easy task. Maintaining good health and hygiene is a challenge for most pet parents. Preventing the onset of diseases early on calls for extensive care right from the day you bring your pet home. The pandemic has doubled the challenge of pet care.

Metrolife interacted with a few pet parents in the city to understand what dietary and exercise routine they follow for their pets.

Veterinary doctors in the city confirm that there has been a significant rise in viral infections such as Parvoviral Enteritis, tick fever, and a few others in dogs in the last one-and-a-half years because of improper diet, hygiene, and lack of physical exercise. However, amid challenges of the pandemic, some dog owners have managed to keep their pets healthy.

About the rise in infections among pets since the pandemic, Dr Narendra, President of Karnataka Veterinary Council, said, “Owing to improper food, hygiene, and exercise, there has been a 50% rise in Parvoviral Enteritis among puppies compared to 2019.” He added that any form of physical activity such as walking and running for 30 to 40 minutes a day would prevent obesity among pets. “They should also be grown in a healthy environment with good ventilation, water, and food,” the doctor said.

Regarding the effect of the pandemic on pet care, the veterinary surgeon said, “Due to work from home practice, pet owners have been able to spend quality time with their loved animals.” He ruled out the possibility of pets getting infected by Covid-19.

Hashik Hariharan and his family, who owns three Golden Retrievers, said, “Elder dogs are mostly immune to Covid-19 because they have been administered Rabies vaccines and other necessary shots to prevent diseases.” Worried about this deadly disease, he said,“ Tick fever is a life-threatening infection in pets. They get this infection when they come in contact with stray dogs or any infectious plants on the roads.”

According to him, massaging dogs with neem oil under the sun and bathing them twice a month using calcium syrup supplements, turmeric, coconut, and good home-cooked foods such as rice, lentils, and boiled vegetables without salt and sugar, will help in building immunity.

Hashik has ample space around the home where he walks and runs with his dogs for at least 45 minutes a day.

“Luckily, we could walk and run down the stairs during the recent lockdown,” he said.

About the requirement of a balanced diet for a pet’s good health, Dr Narendra said, “Most dogs are carnivorous, chicken and boiled rice with vegetables can be included in their daily meals. Vegetarians can provide curd rice instead of chicken.” However, the doctor warned that excess curds could lead to obesity, and hence a protein-rich diet was necessary.

“Apart from providing home-cooked food, I also give chewing sticks to our dogs to strengthen their oral cavity,” said Ananya Jishnu, who owns a nine-year-old German Shepherd, nine-month-old Golden Retriever, and 10-month-old Lhasa Apso. She said that her dogs haven’t been affected by any serious skin infections as she bathes, powders, and combs the dog’s hair regularly to prevent hair loss. “Even if my dogs get indigestion and diarrhoea, I have medicines such as Norflox TZ tablets and Rantac syrups to provide them instant relief,” said Ananya.

“The retriever has been a great companion to my daughter since last year. She plays hide and seek and tug of war with him,” she said humorously.

Vinod Pennabadi, a software professional, who owns an eight-month-old American Akita, said: “ I take my dog for a 40-minute walk early in the morning and late in the evening to avoid the crowd.” He said brown rice, which has good antioxidants, is one of the main components in his dog’s diet. About vaccinations, he said, “Owing to travel restriction, app-based and telemedical assistance helped me book slots for vaccinating my seven-month-old dog.”

Apart from tick fever, his dog, which weighs around 36 kg, hasn’t suffered from any major health problems, including obesity.

Pradeep Kumar Victor, a software professional, who also has a two-year-old American Akita, said that he takes good care of his pet’s diet. “Salmon and fish oil reduce many infections in dogs. I have a lot of space around the home for my pet to stroll. I also wear a mask while taking my dog for a walk twice a day,” he said.

About the diet, Pradeep said, “There shouldn’t be any salt and sugar in the prepared meals. You can also feed vanilla ice cream to dogs once in a while.”