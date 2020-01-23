Iconic eateries at heritage food mela

On January 26, Century Club will be hosting Heritage Food Mela, a unique food experience for old Bangaloreans.

The members are taking a trip down memory lane to experience the landmark heritage eateries that have been here for over 50 years.

The restaurants participating are Vidyarthi Bhavan, Gundappa, Central Tiffin Room, Lakeview Milk Bar, Ranganna Military Hotel, Taj Hotel, Crowns Canopy, Asha Sweets, Brahmins Coffee Bar, New Krishna Bhavan, Sri Bhagathram Sweets and Vishnu Bhavan.

Talking to Metrolife, EG Jaideep, secretary of Century Club, says the idea of this event is to bring back memories of old Bangaloreans and introduce these iconic places to the new generation.

“Due to traffic and various other options we have in the city, the younger generation don’t know about some of these restaurants and what they have to offer. Heritage Food Mela will be a one-stop place where they can experience it all at once,” he explains.

It’s the first time for some of these restaurants to participate in an event like this.

“It took us some time to convince them to come out and showcase their food outside their hotel. Many asked why restaurants offering similar dishes are participating. They thought this would be a competition of sorts,” says Jaideep.

The club member ensured the restaurant owners knew that this is not a competition but a platform to show off their food to the guests.

“Fans of each of these places can also realise that these eateries are special for its own reasons,” adds Jaideep.

The booklet with the menu offered will also include a brief history of the restaurants.

The food court will be set up in the lawn area of Century Club. The guests are expected to dress in outfits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s. There will also be music videos played from that era on the LED screen.

Heritage Food Mela is open only to Century Club members and their guests. The event is on from 4 pm to 10 pm.