IIHS writingsfest this weekend

The Word Lab at Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) is hosting City Scripts 2023 this weekend. This will be the eighth edition of the annual urban writings festival.

It will feature a wide array of authors, artists, journalists, historians and academics, including author and philosopher Sundar Sarukkai, artist and poet Millo Ankha, chef Thomas Zacharias, digital educator Vikas Khatri, and queer rights activist Rituparna Neog.

Over the course of three days — from May 26 to 29 — the event will host various panel discussions, workshops and in-depth conversations with authors. This edition will also feature five exhibitions and installations — One of the exhibitions on display is The Sacred and the Public by Everyday City Lab, it explores the intersection of social and religious practices with urbanisation in India.

A quiz by Berty Ashley is also set to take place on Sunday and popup bookstores by Bookworm and Lightroom Bookstore are also a part of the fest.

For details, visit cityscripts.iihs.co.in