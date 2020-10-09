Improved cycle lane opens on November 1

Bengaluru will soon see a 30-km stretch lane for cyclists, and a part of it will be ready in three weeks.

The first 5 km stretch connects Minsk Square via Raj Bhavan to Chalukya Circle in the central part of the city.

It will be ready by November 1, according to the Karnataka government’s Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The project is taken by Bengaluru Smart City Limited.

Cycle lanes have not worked in the past, and scepticism persists among citizens. In 2012, amid much fanfare, Jayanagar got a cycle lane but the plan failed and the space was used to park cars. All the money spent on marking out the roads went down the drain.

Need of the hour

Bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran says the Jayanagar wasn’t as well planned as the one now coming up. “This will have clear road dividers for cyclists, like they have on Outer Ring Road,” he says.

He admits there is always a chance that bikes and scooters take over that space, like they ride on footpaths, “but it is important to allocate the space and enforce the rules.”

On October 2, Smart Cities Limited had initiated a campaign against road violence, and it saw cyclists from across the city participate in its ‘Ride for Peace’ from the East Gate of Vidhana Soudha via Cubbon Park to MG Road. “Empathy has started to pick up and people have started to realise that cycling is utilitarian and not just a hobby,” says Sankaran.

People initiative

DULT commissioner V Manjula says the idea is to use modern design “in a way that’s useful for everyone.”

The authorities are looking at “contactless enforcement”, which means cameras and image recognition technology will be used to identify people who misuse the lane.

“We are working closely with everyone to finalise this,” Manjula says.

What to expect

Officials hope the Smart City plan will help in achieving seamless mobility.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, managing director of Bengaluru Smart City Ltd, says, “We plan to connect 30 km with cycle lanes and call it cycle district.”

A 1 km stretch inside Cubbon Park will be used as a testing ground for new features.

“The planetarium road will be themed with glowing tracks and the painting of a night sky. There may be other roads with themes but this is the only one decided for now,” Hephsiba Rani says.

Junctions will be planned to ease the conflict between road transport and the Metro. “The infrastructure will have parking spaces and seating for kids and senior citizens — maybe a tree with natural light or a section where there is additional space,” she says. The project is being implemented by the government in collaboration with research organisation WRI India under the Smart Cities Mission.

‘Can you hire a cycle?’

Are cycle rentals available near the lanes, or do people ride their own cycles?

Yulu Miracle and Yulu Move are available. Riders can bring their own cycles too.

How much does it cost to hire a cycle?

Yulu Miracle charges Rs 5 as base fare and Rs 1.5 for every minute. Yulu Move charges Rs 10 for the first 30 minutes and Rs 5 for every subsequent half hour. A security deposit of Rs 199 is fully refundable.

How much money is being spent on this project, and who is coordinating the finances?

Bengaluru Smart City Ltd is working closely with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, BBMP, the traffic police and BWSSB. The project is estimated to cost Rs 230 crore.

Is there a penalty for using the cycle lane for scooters and motorbikes?

It is not clear under what section violators will be booked.