In wake of pandemic, suicide helplines see increase in

Thursday is World Suicide Prevention Day. Helplines across the city have seen a steep increase in the number of calls in the past four months, and some are considering extending their hours.

Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline

Started in 2008, the helpline aims at a holistic and psychosocial intervention, instead of a clinical one. Clinical issues are escalated to experts like Nimhans. The helpline gets calls about relationships, and academic and career troubles. From eight to 10 calls a day before the pandemic, it is now 10 to 15. Anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies are high among students and corporate employees.

“This includes individuals who have been laid off, those yet to get jobs after campus recruitments and those who have taken education and home loans. Sexual harassment is another concern,” says Bharathi Singh, founder, Sa-Mudra Foundation.

Call: 98803 96331

Open: Monday to Saturday (9 am to 11 pm)

Arpita Helpline

Started in association with MS Ramaiah Hospital in 2019, it operates from volunteers’ homes now. Patrick Vaz, co-founder of Arpita Foundation, says, “Our helpline, which operated from 10 am to 1 pm earlier, is working till 5 pm since March. Calls have gone up from five to seven a day to 15 to 20.”

Concerns about job loss, relationships and breakups are high and the helpline plans to work from 8 am to 8 pm in the near future.

Call: 2365 5557

Open: Monday to Sunday (10 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm)

Mitram Helpline

Run by the Mitram Foundation as part of Befrienders Worldwide and founded by Nitesh Dave, the helpline has been operational for a year. Vanita Naval, co-founder, says, “We operate from Bengaluru, but we take calls from across the country and even abroad. Calls have gone up by three to four times in the last few months.” Befrienders also helps people through email.

Call: 2572 2573 or email to share@mitramfoundation.org

Open: Monday to Saturday (10 am to 2 pm)

Parivarthan

Between April to August, Parivarthan received around 1,130 calls. Of them, 118 mentioned suicide and 66 callers were identified as suicidal.

Calls dealt with depression, anxiety — from individuals who were disturbed or confused, or had experienced a breakup.

Call: 76766 02602

Open: Monday to Friday (1 pm to 10 pm)

Mind & Brain Clinic

The helpline, set up in 2019, has received 20 per cent more distress calls since March. Dr Safiya M S, medical director, says, “In March and April, most of the calls we re- ceived were about substance withdrawal and suicidal tendencies, which were followed by relationship and domestic problems.” Many with severe depressive and psychotic disorders stopped medicines and follow-ups, which led to relapses. “From August, financial issues, marital problems and problems with children staying at home went up,” she says.

Call: 99007 50017

Open: Monday to Saturday (10 am to 10 pm)

Around four lakh distress calls to Nimhans

Nimhans doesn’t have a dedicated suicide helpline but its national helpline on psychosocial support for Covid-19 has also been receiving suicidal calls. Dr K Sekar, head of Centre for Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management, says they have received around four lakh distress calls since March 29, when it was initiated.

“We received suicidal calls during Lockdown 3 and Unlock 1. Reasons included not being able to join family, loss of jobs, uncertainty, hopelessness and worthlessness,” he says.

Covid-19 helpline: 4611 0007

Open: All days in a week (24/7)