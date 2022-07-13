Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore

Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Jul 13 2022, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 17:04 ist
DH Photo by S K Dinesh

Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore announced its 2022-23
Executive Committee on Monday. 

Standing:from left to right

Sirini Chandranath,Marzia Begum,Shireen Shabbir,Meenakshi Rao,Rachna Gupta,Divya Ponappa,Archana Sailesh,Namitha Suresh,Shalini Prabhu,Sharmila Perumal,Chandrika Thyagarajan,Pragya Jain,Fareeda Nagaria,  Bharathi Ramdas & Tasneem Jiruwala

Seated from left to right:

 Secretary 2021-22 Udaya Reddy, President2021-22 Virina Subbaiah,District Chairman Vinutha Harish, President 2022-23Sudha Dinesh, Chief Guest RJ Pat Pat Pataki Shruthi, Association Council member Veena Niranjan, Secretary 2022-23 Pavitra Reddy, Rotary President 2022-23 Rtn Sanjay Udani & Rotary Secretary 2022-23 Rtn MC Dinesh.

Inner Wheel Club
Bengaluru

