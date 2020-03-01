Kannada film highlights cell phone addiction

Madhuchandra R’s latest film ‘Selfie Mummy Google Daddy’, which was screened at BIFFes on Saturday, received an overwhelming response. The film highlighting the problems of cellphone addiction has seemed to bring many takers to the screens.

The director says, “It was great to see people who hadn’t even watched the teaser line up to watch the show. We never thought we would get such a response.”

Set to release commercially in April, the film includes cast members like Srujan Lokesh, Meghana Raj and Achyuth Kumar, among others.

The way the film was made isn’t something a director would have normally imagined. Madhuchandra narrated the story to a set of parents at a school and immediately received a response.

“I didn’t tell them the story because I was looking for a producer; I just wanted to know their opinion,” he recalls.

Soon, a set of 20 parents, including Madhusudan (one of the producers), became the movies’ producers.

“We had a budget of Rs 1 crore but within a WhatsApp message that had a small clip about the film brought us 20 more people will to help produce the film,” says Madhusudan.

Having screened at BIFFes, the team hopes to dub the film in other languages too.

“I always thought film festivals like this were best suited for the intellectual crowd. But now that I have screened my film, I am confident of showcasing it at other festivals too,” says the director.

He’s also confident that a film screened at a film festival will automatically have a good impression for commercial audiences.