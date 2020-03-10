Keeping traditional art forms alive

A software engineer by qualification, and entrepreneur by passion, Savitha Ranga believes that there is an artist in each one of us. In 2013, she started The Hobby Place, a creative studio and hobby centre that supports art and artists.

“I believe art makes us empathetic, calmer and tolerant, which is extremely important, especially in today’s times. I believe that art can benefit everyone — young or old — and that is what motivated me to start The Hobby Place,” says Savitha.

They offer classes and workshops in a wide range of art forms. “Anybody of any age can enroll for our workshops and classes. We have students as young as four and as old as 85,” she shares.

They also work towards creating awareness about dying Indian art form by inviting artists from various parts of the country to conduct workshops. They also take regular classes in traditional Indian art forms such as Mysore art, Tanjore art, Ganjifa, Lippan Kaam, Miniature Indian Paintings, Rajasthani Mural, Kerala Mural, Madhubani, Warli, and Mandala art to name a few.

The biggest challenge is to attract an audience. Like everything else, traditional art too has to evolve to be able to sustain. So we try to make it easy and accessible for people to learn it. So, we may not be able to teach it in its purest form, but rely on adaptations that keep its orginality alive,” she explains.

Through The Hobby Place, she aims to make art a fun, convenient and a social experience.

“People who think art is not for them needs to remember that not every art has to be in a gallery, book or on stage. Stop comparing or worrying about how good or bad you are at it. It is not only liberating, it can make you happier, healthier and emotionally intelligent,”she adds.

To enroll, contact 9620847069 or visit thehobbyplace.in. You can also visit their studio on 001, Vespers, Eagle Street, Langford Town.