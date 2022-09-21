Kerala fusion band played at Onam fete

Kerala fusion band played at Onam fete

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 21 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 01:33 ist
Mithun Raju (left) and Vian Fernandes of Thaikkudam Bridge.

Thaikkudam Bridge, a popular multi-genre band from Kerala, performed at an apartment in Varthur on Sunday, as part of their Onam celebrations.

The band, known for fusing Indian folk and classical sounds with rock, played for two and a half hours. One of the highlights was the tribute to Govind Vasantha's Ilayaraja masterpiece ‘Kaathale Kaathale’ from the Tamil film ‘96’.

Govind is a composer, singer, and violinist, and is one of the founding members of the band. He won the ‘Best Music Director’ (Tamil) for ‘96’. He could not perform at the Bengaluru show because of illness.

There was occasional drizzle but that did not deter the audience. The FishBand, as the band is fondly known to music lovers, concluded the concert with their hit ‘Idanjende ninnu ponne’.

Kochu Keralam Group, a community of people of Kerala-origin living at the apartment, had organised the concert. It was preceded by Theyyam, Pookalam, Vadam Vali, Chenda melam, Singari melam, Kalaripayattu, etc, last weekend.

