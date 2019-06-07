Kunjappu’z is pocket-friendly

At 1.5 km distance after a right turn from D Mart on the Hennur-Bagalur road (New Airport Road), you can find Kunjappu’z Family Restaurant. Opened two months ago, the eatery has a good ambience and is spacious to accommodate a big group.

Owner Biju Shivanandan says he named the restaurant after the nickname of his son Rahul, who succumbed to cancer after battling for eight years.

From local south Indian dishes to Arabian cuisines, the restaurant provides a variety of cuisines.

To start your meal, they have shawarma (starting at Rs 60 per roll), varieties of kebabs, seafood dishes etc.

Kunjappu’z USP is in their pricing. One can relish Tandoori dishes at Rs 280, while the price of biriyani starts at Rs 120. The veg menu is also extravagant with a dominance of Indian and Indian Chinese cuisines. You ought to try their paneer butter masala, kadai paneer, veg Hyderabadi and alu gobi Shimla mirch.

Their prawn-based dishes like prawn chilli, prawn manchurian and prawn 65, priced at as low as Rs 160, are a must-try. Biju Shivanandan says that he set a

low price range to make the food affordable for all, especially the villagers around the restaurant. They also have plans to expand their menu.