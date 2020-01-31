Leaner, meaner pizza for you

Pizza is a perfect meal. It’s an open-faced pie that tastes like heaven and is sometimes stated to be better than a relationship.

But it’s also a delicious piece of food that can be quite harmful to one’s body, and the temptation to stay away from it will be harder if you’re on a diet.

Perhaps you can try thin-crust pizzas as an alternative. They are said to contain fewer calories and less fat and salt.

Over the years, pizza crust has evolved from stuffed and deep to cheese-filled ones. But the red brick oven-baked thin crust pizza is the traditional Italian pizzas of them all. Its origins go back to when soldiers and travellers didn’t have the time to wait for the yeast to rise. The baker resolved this with thin cracker-like flatbreads with meals.

Here are some of the places that offer thin-crust pizza in the city. Head over here to satisfy your craving.

Brik Oven

Located in Church Street, Race Course Road and Indiranagar, Brik Oven is a gem for pizza lovers. As the name suggests, the place uses traditional Roman style red-brick-ovens and wood-fire to bake tasty and fresh pizzas. They also allow you to custom-make pizzas with the toppings of your choice and a variety of a cheeses.

Pizza Bakery

Pizza Bakery, an eatery and a brewery, offers wholesome wood-fire pizzas baked in a brick-oven. The place has a cosy ambience and mellow background music and has both, indoor and rooftop seating.

You can chill with your friends here and enjoy a classic Neapolitan pizza and pair it with your favourite brewskis. It’s located in Indiranagar and Bellandur.

Toit

A decade-old Bengaluru classic, this microbrewery is also one of the best places for pizza. Toit is always crowded on both weekdays and weekends. However, the service is quick. The place offers a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian wood-fire pizzas. The ‘Pepperoni pizza’ here is a hotshot and is an all-time favourite of Toit’s loyal fan-base.

Little Italy

This Pune-based vegetarian franchise has taken over not just the city of Bengaluru but also the whole country, and is slowly going international. Little Italy has four outlets across the city. The place has a laid-back, yet elegant ambience, and is a paradise for Italian cuisine and wood-burn pizzas. A good pick for a date-night. The outlets are in Indiranagar, Sarjapur Road, Sadashiv Nagar and Kalyan Nagar.

Bologna

Located in the upmarket street of Indiranagar, Bologna happens to be one of the finest Italian restaurants in the city. Apart from their wholesome pizzas, the place offers a cosy and a romantic ambience and is perfect for a romantic outing. Bologna is a must-visit for Italian food lovers.