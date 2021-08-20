Learn the science of indoor gardening

Work from home has forced people to find joy and indulge in things that they always wanted to do but never really had the time for. An interest in doing up one’s home with indoor plants, matching them to home decor, and creating an atmosphere befitting for working from home is what got Dileep Govindaraju to give up a well-paying job overseas and start his venture ‘Greenhouse Design Space’ beside Gottigere Lake in South Bengaluru.

Having plants in every corner of the house not only increases productivity but also has a strong effect on calming the mind, body, and soul, says Dileep, who used to work in the design wing of television, animation and multimedia before he started this venture. He has been passing this message to people who seek his advice on how to grow and sustain plants in their spaces.



Dileep Govindaraju



Living in Australia for nine years opened up a whole new world for Dileep. “You would find pop-ups, and curated food and coffee stalls in every street corner. People always found joy in doing what they like to do rather than sticking to a routine job. I always nurtured a deep interest in gardening and when I returned home, starting something on those lines was the first thing that crossed my mind. That’s how #greenhouseblr was born,” he tells Metrolife.

His venture offers hand-crafted planters that are sustainable and unique.

“We like to focus on techniques that involve hand tools and traditional skills to create something new rather than have something straight out of a mass production factory,” he adds.

The store is located at No 63/1 Gottigere lake road, Gottigere.

You could log onto www.greenhouseblr.com

Dileep Govindaraju can also be reached on 9964588520, and 9845551004.

A beginner’s guide to indoor plants

Snake Plant or Sansevieria: This indoor plant provides oxygen 24/7. You can place it in your bedrooms. It tolerates low light and thrives in dry soil.



Snake Plant



Spider Plant: This air-purifying plant can withstand overwatering or underwatering — it’s hard to kill. It adapts well to low light and bright, indirect light.

Pothos or Money Plant: Easy to grow, it’s a low-maintenance plant that can thrive in varied lighting conditions. It wicks away toxins and bad odors.

Peace Lily: It cleans air of mold. You can place them in bathroom or damp spaces. It requires limited light to flower.

Bamboo Palm: It not only lends a tropical look, but also improves the indoor air quality by removing commonly-found toxins and adding moisture. It does well in low light.

ZZ plant or Zamiifolia: It needs to be watered only three times a month and doesn’t require a lot of light. Plus, it doesn’t attract bugs or other pests.

Tips to keep houseplants healthy

Find a primary space that is brightly lit and well ventilated for your plants to live in. You can occasionally move them around, but if they are doing well in a spot then let them be. Plants do enjoy being in a cluster. So club a few or many plants that thrive in similar conditions.

Bring in a water body – big or small. This ensures them a humid environment. Introduce guppies. They are amazing in keeping the mosquitoes at bay and water clear.

Having a water body indoors allows you to introduce plants that enjoy living in it.

Use a dead branch to grow plants on, as opposed to just pots. Many shade-loving plants are epiphytes and will happily grow, thrive and flower better.