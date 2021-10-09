Lifestyle changes can prevent breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month. Metrolife asked experts how women can fight the debilitating disease.

Eating healthy is key. “Add cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, garlic, onion, citrus fruits, apples, peaches and pears, fatty fish to your diet. Also have berries, legumes, beans and whole grains,” says Dr Monika Pansari, consultant – surgical oncologist. Spices like turmeric contain anti-cancer elements like curcumin, so they prevent or delay the incidence of breast cancer, she adds.

Go for regular breast screening to find out if you are predisposed to cancer risk. If you are, then certain surgeries and medicines may come into play.

You can’t control risk factors like genetics, family history and ageing at large, so focus on making lifestyle changes. Dr Monika suggests reducing the use of hormonal pills in the form of contraceptives, going for timely pregnancy (before 35 years), and breastfeeding for at least six months.

Maintain a healthy weight, says Dr Niti Raizada, director, medical oncology and hemato oncology. “Thirty minutes of moderate physical activity every day significantly reduces the susceptibility of breast cancer,” she explains.

Limit your alcohol consumption to not one drink a day, if you must.

“Consult your doctor and decide on the right potion (of alcohol) for your body,” advises Dr Niti.

Who is more prone to breast cancer and why?

Men are also susceptible to breast cancer, however, it is rare among them. Breast cancer cases are higher among women. According to studies, 1 in 8 women develops breast cancer, says Dr N Aditya Murali, consultant - Medical and Haemato Oncology. Some of the known risk factors are:

Women who are 50 years old and above are more prone to developing breast cancer.

Family history of breast cancer.

People who have undergone radiation therapy.

Those who have inherited genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 are at a higher risk.

Those who experience early menstruation and late menopause. Also who undergo postmenopausal hormone therapy.

Those who conceive at an older age.

Those who avoiding breastfeeding.

How to self-examine?

Dr Monika shares five easy steps to follow at home:

Observe your breasts by looking at them in the mirror. Watch out for signs like dimpling, puckering, bulging of skin, unusual redness, soreness, rash or swelling, change in position of nipples, or inverted nipples.

Similarly, raise your arms and watch out for the same signs while still standing in front of the mirror.

If you observe signs of fluid coming from one or both nipples, watery, milky, or yellow fluid or blood like, visit your doctor immediately.

Next, lie down on your back, raise one arm and use the other arm to feel your breasts. Use light to medium pressure to look for unusual lumps and bulges.

Stand or sit and raise one hand, use the other hand to make even circular motions on the breast. Watch out for the same signs as mentioned above.