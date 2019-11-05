Lotus-inspired design wins in ‘wearable art’ contest

Akhilesh Gupta, a designer, recently emerged as the winner of the white section at the ‘World of Wearable Art Show’ (WOW). The event is a wearable art competition held in New Zealand that allows designers to showcase their creativity. “It’s about creating unique and eccentric costumes that are also practical,” explains Akhilesh.

Akhilesh, who had always interested in arts and crafts, had joined coaching for engineering entrance exams when a friend suggested that he follow his passion. “I come from a middle-class family where a career in science, particularly engineering, is highly valued. I had to run away from home to enrol in coaching classes. Once my parents saw how well I was doing, they got on board,” he shares.

Akhilesh’s award-winning design had been inspired by the lotus. “I enjoy creating three-dimensional design details and shapes that are almost architectural. The lotus, because of its balanced form, can never be overshadowed, and that inspired me,” he explains. He created ‘The Blomar’, a design that resembles the blooming flower using sun board and laser cutting technique. “It took more than four months to execute my idea and to complete my garment,” he shares.

“I already started working on my next year’s WOW garment. I want to continue experimenting and challenging myself and see what future unfolds for me,” he adds.